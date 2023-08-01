DEBIX dev board runs on Linux and Windows IoT Enterprise

DEBIX dev board runs on Linux and Windows IoT EnterpriseAug 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 69 views
DEBIX introduced yesterday a development board based on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus quad-core processor with a 2.3 TOPS NPU. The DEBIX SOM A I/O Board is presented as a solution for industrial control, IoT connectivity and multimedia applications.
This development board accommodates the DEBIX SOM A which is described as the first System on Module of the DEBIX series. This device integrates an i.MX8M Plus CPU similarly to the DEBIX Model A SBC seen last year.
- i.MX8M Plus — Quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.8GHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU