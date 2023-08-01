All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
DEBIX dev board runs on Linux and Windows IoT Enterprise

Aug 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 69 views

DEBIX introduced yesterday a development board based on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus quad-core processor with a 2.3 TOPS NPU. The DEBIX SOM A I/O Board is presented as a solution for industrial control, IoT connectivity and multimedia applications.

This development board accommodates the DEBIX SOM A which is described as the first System on Module of the DEBIX series. This device integrates an i.MX8M Plus CPU similarly to the DEBIX Model A SBC seen last year.  

  • i.MX8M PlusQuad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.8GHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU


DEBIX SOM A Core Board 
(click image to enlarge)

According to DEBIX, the commercial-grade CPU operates at a speed of 1.8GHz, while the industrial-grade variant runs at a slightly lower speed of 1.6GHz.

The SoM offers a flexible configuration range of 1GB LPDDR4 to 8GB, while the storage options can be adjusted from 8GB to 128GB eMMC. The core board provides versatile boot options since it can be booted from eMMC (SoM), Micro SD (on carrier board), or SPI Nor Flash (on carrier board).


DEBIX SOM A I/O Board peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

For connectivity, the board features two independent MAC Gigabit RJ45 ports with POE power supply (requires POE power device module), 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

 

The DEBIX SOM A I/O Board offers a variety of additional I/O interfaces, such as a Micro SIM slot, Micro SD slot, Mini PCIe slot for 4G and LoRa modules, and multiple USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 hosts. It also includes isolated serial ports (RS232/RS485), UART TTL 3.3V system debug port, isolated DI and DO for flexible digital I/O configurations, and isolated CAN for automotive and industrial applications.

Additionally, DEBIX indicates that this embedded product is compatible with Ubuntu 20.04, Android 11, Yocto-L5.10.72_2.2.0 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (requires at least 8GB RAM). See the DEBIX SOM A I/O Board demo above for more details.


DEBIX SOM A I/O Board
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the DEBIX SOM A Core Board include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4 (1GB/4GB/8GB optional)
    • Onboard 16GB eMMC (8GB/32GB/64GB/128GB optional)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE (one supports Time Sensitive Networking)
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0a (supports up to 3840×2160 @30Hz)
    • 1x LVDS (supports 4-Lane & 8-Lane)
    • 1x MIPI DSI (supports 2560×1080 @60Hz)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 (configurable as device or host)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 4x UART, 3x ECSPI, 6x I2C
    • 1x PCIe Gen3
    • 2x CAN
    • 13x GPIO
  • Power:
    • 3.5V – 5V
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20℃ to 70℃ (commercial)
    •  -40℃ to 85℃ (industrial)
  • Mechanical:
    • 60 x 40 x 5.6mm
    • 4x Double-sided B2B connectors

 

Specifications listed for the DEBIX SOM A I/O Board include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4 (1GB/4GB/8GB optional)
    • Onboard 16GB eMMC (8GB/32GB/64GB/128GB optional)
    • 1x Micro SD slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit RJ45 port w/ POE power supply (requires POE module)
    • 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 5.0
    • External SMA antenna connectors for Wi-Fi and 4G
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-Lane MIPI CSI
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x Dual-channel LVDS output
    • 1x 4-Lane MIPI DSI
  • Audio:
    • 1x Headphone & mic combo (3.5mm audio jack)
    • 1x Line-in
    • 1x L&R speaker output (Max. [email protected]Ω) 
    • 1x SPDIF TX/RX audio connector
  • Expansion:
    • Mini PCIe w/ support for 4G modules, LoRa modules or SATA.
    • 1x Micro SIM slot
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0 Host (Type-A)
    • 3x USB 2.0 Host 
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 6x Isolated RS232 or RS485 
    • 1x UART TTL 3.3V system debug port
    • 4x Isolated DI, 4x Isolated DO
    • 2x Isolated CAN
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power LED
    • 2x User LEDs
    • 1x ON/OFF
  • Power:
    • 12V to 36V (via DC jack)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20℃ to 70℃ (commercial)
    •  -40℃ to 85℃ (industrial)
  • Mechanical:
    • 146 x 102mm
    • 4x Double-sided B2B connectors

 Further information

The Core Board is priced at €97.00 while the DEBIX SOMA+I/O Board costs € 149.50. Both devices can be obtained from the RS-Online website.

