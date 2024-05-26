All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SkyByte: An Upcoming Mini DIY Drone Powered by ESP32 MCU with Smartphone Control

May 25, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 132 views

The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.

At the core of the SkyByte is the ESP32-S2 microcontroller, a powerful chip that brings Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 GHz band) and a single-core Xtensa 32-bit LX7 CPU. This system on a chip also includes multiple peripherals, built-in security hardware, and a USB OTG interface.

ESP32-S2 Block Diagram
(click images to enlarge)
One of the standout features of the SkyByte is its user-friendly interface. Controlled via Wi-Fi, users will be able maneuver the drone using their smartphones, making it accessible to a broader audience. The drone is also equipped with an MPU6050 IMU for stability control and smooth flying.

SkyByte’s all-in-one PCB design integrates all necessary components into a single, compact board, eliminating the need for assembling multiple parts or 3D printed components. Additionally, its design supports upgradability, enabling users to enhance functionality with features like position hold or height hold using external modules.


SkyByte Main Features
(click images to enlarge)
Designed for convenience and portability, this drone features a compact and lightweight build suitable for quick flights in various locations. It includes a built-in battery charger, eliminating the need for external charging units and enhancing ease of use.

Additionally, a built-in USB interface facilitates straightforward programming and debugging, allowing enthusiasts to efficiently modify and update their drones.


SkyByte Top View
(click images to enlarge)
The SkyByte will support both Android and iOS devices through dedicated apps, offering a broad control experience across various platforms. Additionally, its open-source framework will invite contributions from developers and drone hobbyists, promoting continuous improvements and expanding the capabilities of this DIY drone.

Further information

The SkyByte is currently under development. However, the company behind this product has mentioned that it will be launched soon on Kickstarter. For future updates, refer to the campaign website.

