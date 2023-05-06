Low-cost evaluation board for LPC86x microcontrollers

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The LPC860-MAX by NXP is an evaluation board targeting applications such as motor control, wearables and other consumer products. The eval board is equipped with a 32-bit ultra-low power Arm Cortex-M0+ and up to 54x GPIOs.

This specific evaluation board integrates the LPC86x family of microcontrollers. Refer to the table below to see other MCUs specs from the LPC800 Series.

