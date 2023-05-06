All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Low-cost evaluation board for LPC86x microcontrollers

May 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 103 views

The LPC860-MAX by NXP is an evaluation board targeting applications such as motor control, wearables and other consumer products. The eval board is equipped with a 32-bit ultra-low power Arm Cortex-M0+ and up to 54x GPIOs.

This specific evaluation board integrates the LPC86x family of microcontrollers. Refer to the table below to see other MCUs specs from the LPC800 Series. 

  • LPC86x — 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0+ (up to 60MHz) with single-cycle multiplier and fast single-cycle I/O port; 64kB Flash, 8kB RAM


LPC800 Series MCU Family
(click image to enlarge)

The device features a 6-channel FlexTimer with motor fault control and another 4-channel FlexTimer with quadrature encoder. There are other timers supported such as a Windowed Watchdog Timer (WWDT), a Self-Wake-up Timer (SWT) and a Multi-Rate Timer (MRT).

   
LPC86x block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The datasheet specifies that the LPC860-MAX includes 1x Comparator (5 inputs + internal/external reference voltage), 1x DMA (16-channels, 13 trigger inputs), 1x 12-bit ADC, 3x USART, 2x SPI, 1x I2C and 1x I3C (>10MHz) which is described as a mid-speed alternative to SPI and compatible with I2C.


LPC860-MAX eval board
(click image to enlarge)

The product page states that this evaluation board is “fully supported by NXP’s MCUXpresso Software and Tools, a comprehensive and cohesive set of free software development tools for Kinetis, LPC and i.MX RT microcontrollers. MCUXpresso SDK also includes project files for Keil MDK and IAR EWARM”

Further information

The LPC860-MAX evaluation board starts at $15.00 and it’s available from NXP and Arrow.com.

