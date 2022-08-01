BPI-Bit Lite is an educational board that runs on Arduino, Webduino and MicroPython

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Banana Pi BPI-Bit Lite is a development board following the BPI-Bit. This tiny device is powered by the ESP32-S3 from Espressif and it features Goldfingers I/O connectors.



The microprocessor found on this device is the Xtensa Single-Core 32-bit LX7 with maximum frequency of 240MHz. Unlike the previous model, the BPI-Bit Lite includes 2048KB of PSRAM but it has less ROM (128KB) and RAM (320KB).