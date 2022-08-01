All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

BPI-Bit Lite is an educational board that runs on Arduino, Webduino and MicroPython

Jul 31, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 218 views

The Banana Pi BPI-Bit Lite is a development board following the BPI-Bit. This tiny device is powered by the ESP32-S3 from Espressif and it features Goldfingers I/O connectors.

The microprocessor found on this device is the Xtensa Single-Core 32-bit LX7 with maximum frequency of 240MHz.  Unlike the previous model, the BPI-Bit Lite includes 2048KB of PSRAM but it has less ROM (128KB) and RAM  (320KB). 

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Banana Pi BPI-Bit Lite and Goldfinger I/Os
(click image to enlarge)

Other notable differences are that the new model only supports Wi-Fi and there isn’t a 9-axis sensor as in the BPI:Bit. The BPI:Bit Lite has also replaced the old MicroUSB port with a USB Type-C.

 

The BPI-Bit Lite still provides two photosensitive sensors, one temperature sensor and a larger buzzer. The number of accessible Goldfinger IOs is still nineteen and there is support for ADC, LCD Camera, PWM, SPI, I2C, I2S, RMT, TWAI Controller, SD/MMC. The new model also provides twenty five 8-bit LEDs which are controlled by one GPIO output. 


BPI-Bit Lite pinout
(click images to enlarge)

As for most ESP32 based devices, the BPI-Bit Lite supports MicroPython, Arduino and Webduino. The Wiki for this product can be found here and the schematics can be found in this GitHub

Specifications listed for the BPI-Bit Lite include:

  • Processor System:
    • ESP32-S2FN4R2, 32-bit Xtensa LX7 Single core Processor (up to 240 MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 320KB SRAM
    • 2MB PSRAM
    • 4MB Flash
    • 2MB PSRAM
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C, USB OTG, USB-ACM 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 19x GPIOs via Goldfinger IO(supports ADC, Touch, PWM, SPI, I2S, etc.)
    • 25x Programmable RGB LEDs 
    • 1x Buzzer, 2x photosensitive sensor
    • 1x Temperature Sensor 
    • 2x Buttons, 1x Boot button, 1x Reset button
  • Power:
    • 5V (via USB Type-C)
    • 3.3V (via Goldfinger IO)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 50 x 50mm

Further information

There isn’t info related to pricing. See the product page for further details.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...