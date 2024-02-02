Banana Pi Announces BPI-F3 RISC-V Development Board with 2 TOPS AI Performance

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Banana Pi BPI-F3 is a development board powered by an 8-core RISC-V processor, capable of supporting up to 16GB of RAM memory. This open-source board stands out as the first to incorporate the RISC-V K1 chip, developed by SpacemiT Technologies Ltd., designed in accordance with the RISC-V Foundation RVA22 standards.

As previously mentioned, the K1 chip features an 8-core 64-bit processor with advanced Vector 1.0 technology, offering 2.0 TOPs of AI computing power. This significantly improves its parallel processing capabilities, making it ideal for handling tasks related to unstructured data, such as text, video, and AI applications.