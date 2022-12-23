M5Stack ESP32 module supports PoE

M5Stack ESP32 module supports PoEDec 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 290 views
The PoESP32 is a compact module from M5Stack that is equipped with a RJ45 port with PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) support. The device can be used in applications that involve HTTP, MQTT and similar communication protocols.
The PoESP32 is offered with the following ESP32 SoC:
- ESP32-WROOM-32U — dual core (up to 240 MHz); 600 DMIPS, 520 KB SRAM, 4MB flash (without integrated 3D antenna, no Wi-Fi/BLE support)