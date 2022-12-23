All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
M5Stack ESP32 module supports PoE

Dec 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 290 views

The PoESP32 is a compact module from M5Stack that is equipped with a RJ45 port with PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) support. The device can be used in applications that involve HTTP, MQTT and similar communication protocols. 

The PoESP32 is offered with the following ESP32 SoC:

  • ESP32-WROOM-32U — dual core (up to 240 MHz); 600 DMIPS, 520 KB SRAM, 4MB flash (without integrated 3D antenna, no Wi-Fi/BLE support)

       
PoESP32 top (left) and bottom view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The product page also specifies that PoESP32 integrates a “built-in MAC and IP101G as physical layer transceiver.” 

The default firmware for this product is ESP-AT, additionally, M5Stack has provided some examples using TCP, HTTP and MQTT. As other ESP32 devices, the PoESP32 can be programmed using ESP-IDE and Arduino.


PoESP32 schematics
(click image to enlarge)

It also seems that there will be support for UIFLOW in the future which is a platform similar to Scratch. 


PoESP32 features
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the PoESP32 include: 

  • Ethernet:
    • PoE IEEE 802.3 AF (Max 6W load)
    • RJ45 port 10/100Mbps
  • Other Features:
    • UART 9600bps 8N1 AT command control
    • 1x HY2.0-4P interface
    • 3.3V Logic Level 
  • Power:
    • 5V DC power supply (via HY2.0-4P)
    • 37-57V DC (PoE)
  • Dimensions:
    • 72 x 26 x 19.5mm

 Further information

The M5Stack ESP32 Ethernet Unit with PoE is sold for $25.90 on the M5Stack online store, AliExpress and Mouser.com. The product seems to ship with a HY2.0-4P Cable and an instruction manual in addition to the PoE32 module.

One response to “M5Stack ESP32 module supports PoE”

  1. Methos says:
    Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:17 pm

    When they say its got a UART, do they mean ttl level or RS232?

Please comment here...