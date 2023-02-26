All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32 based device includes 1.28” TFT with Touch capability

Feb 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 650 views

Makerfabs recently launched a compact board integrating the ESP32-S3 microcontroller along with a round LCD with capacitive touch. This product also includes a MicroSD slot for storage, a 3.7V battery connector and two Mabee connectors for I/O expansion.

As mentioned above, this new product from Makerfabs integrates the ESP32-S3 microcontroller compatible with the Arduino IDE. 

  • ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM


ESP32-S3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

According to the Wiki, this tiny board uses the SPI protocol to interface with the TFT display. The datasheet for this TFT module can be found here.

The two Mabee connectors shown below are compatible with Grove connectors. Each of these connectors seem to provide access to 1x 3.3V pin, 1x GND pin, and 2x I/O pins respectively. 


ESP32-S3 board top (left) and bottom (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Documentation related to this ESP32 board can be found on the Makerfabs Wiki. The company’s GitHub repository also includes a driver library and examples using the Arduino IDE. See the video below for a quick demo of the Makerfabs ESP32-S3 embedded platform.

Another company called Waveshare also recently launched a device with a similar form-factor integrating the RP2040 MCU along with a 6-axis IMU which can be suitable for portable applications that don’t require wireless connectivity.


Makerfabs ESP32-S3 Round SPI TFT with Touch
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the ESP32-S3 Round SPI TFT with Touch include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    •  1.28″ LCD with up to 240×240 resolution (GC9A01)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (20MHz, 40MHz bandwidth)
    • BLE 5.0, Bluetooth mesh
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x Mabee connectors
    • 1x Flash button, 1x Reset button
  • Power:
    • 4.0V – 5.25V (via USB Type-C)
    • 3.7V LiPo battery connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40℃ to +85℃
  • Software:
    • Arduino IDE

Further information

Makerfabs is selling these ESP32 based devices for $29.80. Refer to the product page here.

