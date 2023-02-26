ESP32 based device includes 1.28” TFT with Touch capability

ESP32 based device includes 1.28” TFT with Touch capabilityFeb 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 650 views
Makerfabs recently launched a compact board integrating the ESP32-S3 microcontroller along with a round LCD with capacitive touch. This product also includes a MicroSD slot for storage, a 3.7V battery connector and two Mabee connectors for I/O expansion.
As mentioned above, this new product from Makerfabs integrates the ESP32-S3 microcontroller compatible with the Arduino IDE.
- ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM