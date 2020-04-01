Gumstix’s Nano carrier quartet includes Snapshot board for connecting 16x HD cams

Gumstix has launched four customizable carriers for Nvidia’s Jetson Nano including a Nano Snapshot model with 4x GbE-switched Nano modules for driving up to 16x HD streams via RPi cameras. A Yocto SDK includes TensorFlow support.



Gumstix has launched a quartet of carrier boards that build on Nvidia’s Jetson Nano module, joining other Nano carriers from Aetina, AntMicro, Auvidea, AverMedia, and Nvidia itself. The boards are billed as “Edge AI devices designed to meet the demands of machine-learning applications moving massive data from the networks edge.”







Gumstix Jetson Nano Snapshot Board (left) and Nvidia Jetson Nano

(click images to enlarge)



The Gumstix Nano development boards are supported with a Yocto-based Linux stack with GPU enabled TensorFlow support for easing the AI prototyping process. Gumstix has posted TensorFlow demo instructions for each board.

As usual with Gumstix, the board designs can be customized within its Geppetto online embedded board development platform, and a prototype can be manufactured within 15 business days. Gumstix, which is now a subsidiary of Altium, has previously used an Nvidia Jetson TX2 on its Aerocore 2 drone control board.

The four Edge AI boards include:

Gumstix Jetson Nano Snapshot Board — $250 — This camera cluster board features 4x Gigabit switched Nanos for capturing up to 16x Raspberry Pi Camera inputs.

— $250 — This camera cluster board features 4x Gigabit switched Nanos for capturing up to 16x Raspberry Pi Camera inputs. Gumstix Jetson Nano Development Board — $170 — This full-featured carrier has 2x camera connectors plus LAN, M.2, HDMI, 4x USB 3.0, 2x micro-USB, and an RPi 40-pin connector.

— $170 — This full-featured carrier has 2x camera connectors plus LAN, M.2, HDMI, 4x USB 3.0, 2x micro-USB, and an RPi 40-pin connector. Gumstix Jetson Nano MegaDrive — $100 — The MegaDrive provides 802.11ac with Bluetooth along with USB 3.0 and micro-USB ports and an M.2 slot for an SSD.

— $100 — The MegaDrive provides 802.11ac with Bluetooth along with USB 3.0 and micro-USB ports and an M.2 slot for an SSD. Gumstix Jetson Nano FastFlash — $40 — The FastFlash is a basic utility board designed for flashing the Nano’s eMMC storage.

Nvidia’s 70 x 45mm Nano module integrates 4x 1.43GHz Cortex-A57 cores and 4GB LPDDR4, and the Rev5 production revision that arrived last August provides 16GB eMMC 5.1. The Gumstix boards support only the B01 version of the Nano released in January, which is much like the Rev5, including its 16GB eMMC, but has a few minor changes.

As with all the Jetsons, the most compelling feature is the GPU, in this case a 128-core Maxwell GPU with CUDA-X AI libraries and [email protected] support. Unlike the earlier, and more powerful, Jetson TX2, there’s no option for built-in WiFi/Bluetooth.



Gumstix Jetson Nano Snapshot Board

The Nano Snapshot can cluster up to 4x Jetson Nano modules, each of which can drive up to 4x Raspberry Pi cameras. As a result, you can harness up to 16x 1080p 30fps video streams.







Gumstix Jetson Nano Snapshot Board, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Nano Snapshot interconnects the Nano modules via a 7-port GbE switch (5x PHY, 2x RGMII). A WiFi-equipped ESP32 MCU module handles the switch-management duties including remote monitoring and reset functions, as well as performing power management

The board is further equipped with a GbE port and dual micro-USB ports: one for flashing and the other for serial debug. There are also 16x 15-pin vertical camera connectors. The Snapshot has a 20V/3A DC jack.



Gumstix Jetson Nano Development, MegaDrive, and FastFlash

The Gumstix Jetson Nano Development Board is a general-purpose carrier board with GbE, HDMI, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x micro-USB ports: one for flashing and the other for serial debug. There’s also an M.2 E-key slot for wireless, dual vertical connectors for Raspberry Pi cameras, and a Raspberry Pi compatible 40-pin GPIO connector. The board is powered by a 20V DC jack.







Gumstix Jetson Nano Development Board

(click images to enlarge)







Gumstix Jetson Nano MegaDrive (left) and Gumstix Jetson Nano FastFlash

(click images to enlarge)



The Gumstix Jetson Nano MegaDrive board has a 802.11ac WiFi/Bluetooth module with an U.FL antenna connector, but lacks Ethernet. There are single USB 3.0 host and micro-USB serial debug ports, as well as an M.2 slot for SSD storage. You also get 2x Raspberry Pi camera connectors, a fan interface, and a 20V DC jack.The Gumstix Jetson Nano FastFlash is a simple board for quickly initializing or overwriting the Nano’s eMMC with a new disk image or mounting the file system to a PC. A micro-USB port provides a flashing connection and a serial debug console.



Further information

The Gumstix Edge AI Jetson Nano boards are available now at the following product/shopping pages at the prices shown below: