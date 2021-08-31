Compact edge AI boxes run Linux on Jetson

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Adlink’s rugged “DLAP-211” edge AI systems provide a Jetson Xavier NX or Nano module along with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, HDMI, M.2, mini-PCIe, COM, CAN (NX), and options including GPIO, relay, V-by-One, and Allxon device management.



Today, Adlink announced that its Nvidia Jetson powered DLAP-211 series of compact, fanless edge AI computers were available with Allxon Device Management Solutions (see farther below). We did not see any announcement for the Jetson Xavier NX driven DLAP-211-JNX system pointed to by the announcement, nor the similar, Jetson Nano based DLAP-211-Nano. Both of their product pages list them as “preliminary.” Then again, the same is true of is the relatively similar, Jetson TX2-based DLAP-201-JT2 that we covered back in 2019. The DLAP-211, however, is clearly more recent.







DLAP-211-JNX, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



As you can see from the first half of the spec sheet farther below, 6x DLAP-211 models are available, with 3x similar configurations for both the Xavier NX (DLAP-211-JNX) and Nano (DLAP-211-Nano) models. There is a standard, 148 x 120 x 52mm model and two, more feature rich 148 x 120 x 64 SKUs with “S” and “O” suffixes. (Note that the spec sheet appears to have transposed the dimensions on the Nano models.)

The feature-rich “S” and “O” models add 2x I2C, 2x SPI, 8x GPIO, and a UART, all delivered via a single external interface. The “S” model adds a 37-pin DSUB relay connector and the “O” model instead adds a 4x V-by-One interface.

The SerDes derived V-by-One is an LVDS alternative that runs faster over twisted-pair copper lines, in this case delivering up to 2x [email protected] and 2x [email protected] streams. V-by-One is used on systems including the Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi Camera from THine, the developer of V-by-One.

The DLAP-211 systems run the Ubuntu based Tegra Linux 18.04 on the Jetson Xavier NX (8GB LPDDR4x) or lower-end Jetson Nano (4GB) modules, both with 16GB eMMC. The only other difference between the Xavier NX and Nano models is that the NX SKU adds a CAN 2.0b port. Adlink previously used the Xavier NX on its NEON-2000-JNX embedded camera.







DLAP-211 series detail views (left) and specs

(click images to enlarge)



The DLAP-211 is equipped with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and single RS-232/RS-422/RS-485, console debug, and lockable HDMI 2.0 ports. Other features include microSD, mini-PCIe, and M.2 B-key 2242 slots, with the latter supporting SATA and NVMe “x2.” There are also 4x SMA antenna holes and a uSIM slot, which could presumably support either the mini-PCIe or M.2 slot with cellular service.

The fanless system ships with a 12VDC input with power and reset/recovery buttons and either a 60W or optional 84W AC/DC adapter. Wall- and VESA mounts are standard, and DIN-rail is optional. A watchdog timer (WDT) is said to be “supported.”

Th DLAP-211 supports -20 to 70°C temperatures with 95% @40°C (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. Vibration resistance is rated at 5Grms and shock resistance at 100G. Certifications include EN61000-6-4/-6-2, and you get 4KV (contact) and 8KV (air) ESD protection.

The optional Allxon Device Management Solutions (Allxon DMS) platform offers Jetson-optimized remote device management. Features include CPU and GPU monitoring and alerts, device management by group settings and custom policies, troubleshooting logs, and multi-layered OTA updates. You can also control reboots, scheduling, screenshots, and commands. Allxon DMS is available on some Axiomtek systems, including its Xavier NX-based AIE100-903-FL-NX edge AI box.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” DLAP-211 series. More information may be found in Adlink’s DLAP-211 Allxon announcement and DLAP-211-JNX and DLAP-211-Nano product pages.