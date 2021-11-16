Jetson edge AI system features eight PoE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

GigaIPC’s rugged “QBix-Jetson” system offers a choice of Jetson Nano or Xavier NX modules plus DP, HDMI, SATA, 2x GbE, 8x GbE with PoE, 4x USB, 4x COM, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe.



GigaIPC, the embedded computing unit of Gigabyte, has announced its first Arm-based QBix system, following earlier models such as its Apollo Lake based QBix-WP. The new QBix-Jetson-Nano and QBix-Jetson-Xavier-NX are identical except for the choice of an Nvidia Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX module.

Designed for edge AI computing, machine vision, and deep learning applications in smart city and factory environments, the QBiX-Jetson ships with Nvidia’s Ubuntu-based L4T distribution, which is based on an LTS Linux kernel. It also supports Nvidia’s JetPack SDK, which includes TensorRT, cuDNN, CUDA Toolkit, VisionWorks, GStreamer, and OpenCV.







QBiX-Jetson, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The QBix-Jetson is equipped with 10x GbE ports, 8x of which support Power-over-Ethernet. This is four more PoE ports than we have seen on a Jetson based system. Axiomtek’s Xavier NX-based AIE900A-NX offers a standard GbE port along with 4x GbE with PoE, and the company’s more powerful, Jetson AGX Xavier driven AIE900-902-FL supplies 2x GbE with 4x GbE with PoE.

The QBiX-Jetson-NanoAHP-A1 ships with the quad-core, Cortex-A57 Jetson Nano with 128 Maxwell GPU cores, 4GB LPDDR4, and 16GB eMMC 5.1. The QBiX-Jetson-XavierAHP-A1 has a hexa-core Arm v8.2 Xavier NX with 384-core Volta GPU, 8GB LPDDR4, and 16GB eMMC 5.1. The systems are otherwise identical except that the DisplayPort supports 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz on the Xavier NX model compared to 2500 x 1600 @ 60Hz on the Nano version.

The fanless, 210 x 169.8 x 55.2mm system is equipped with 2x GbE and 8x GbE with 802.3af PoE for powering connected cameras and other peripherals at 15W per port or 120W total. Other external ports include DP and HDMI (3840 x 2160 @60Hz) plus micro-USB 2.0 OTG, 4x USB 3.0, and 4x RS232/422/485 ports. (The specs list the latter as headers, but the photo shows 4x DB9 COM ports.)

Expansion features include an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi/BT, as well as an M.2 B-key 3052 (USB and PCIe) slot and a mini-PCIe slot. There is also a SIM card slot for up to 5G cellular plus 6x optional antenna connectors.

The QBiX-Jetson is further equipped with a 2.5-inch SATA III bay with LED, a microSD slot, and external DIO. A terminal block provides 54VDC input along with a 180W adapter, and there are power and recovery buttons. The system has a -20 to 70°C operating range with 5-Grms @ 5~500Hz vibration resistance and 50G/11ms shock endurance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the QBiX-Jetson-NanoAHP-A1 or QBiX-Jetson-XavierAHP-A1. More information may be found in GigaIPC’s announcement and QBiX-Jetson-NanoAHP-A1 and QBiX-Jetson-XavierAHP-A1 product pages.

