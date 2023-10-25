All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Edge AI Fanless PC equipped with Nvidia Jetson Orin

Oct 24, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 181 views

ICP Germany recently presented a Fanless embedded PC for high-performance applications such as machine vision, automation, IoT and industrial control. The MA1 is compatible with both NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Nano modules.

Users have the option to configure the MA1 Fanless PC with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8GB (10~20W), 16GB (10~25W) or the NVIDIA Jetson Nano 4GB (7~10W), 8GB (7~15W) modules.

The Orin Nano versions feature a 1.5 GHz CPU and a 625 MHz GPU, while the Orin NX models offer even more power with a 2.0 GHz CPU and GPUs at 765 MHz (8GB) and 918 MHz (16GB).

MA1 side interfaces and dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the device can be configured with 1GB, 2GB, 4GB and optionally 8GB DDR4 memory. There are multiple storage options including 64GB eMMC, 1x microSD card slot and a M.2 SSD slot with support for up to 512GB.


MA1 front and side interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

In addition to its powerful computing capabilities, the MA1 is designed for versatility. It features an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for ample mass storage and boasts two GbE LAN ports for swift data transfer.


MA1 Fanless PC
(click image to enlarge)

On the front panel, users have access to two USB 3.2 ports and an HDMI port. Furthermore, the MA1 is equipped for expansion, supporting 5G/LTE or Wi-Fi modules through an M.2 3042/3052 B-Key and an M.2 2230 E-Key slot.

Specifications listed for the MA1 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    •  2x DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 2280 M-Key
    • M.2 3042/3052 B-Key
    • M.2 2230 E-Key
    • SIM Slot
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -25°C to 60°C
  • OS:
    • NVIDIA JetPack 5.1.1 (Ubuntu 20.04 w/ Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS)
  • Certification:
    • CE/FCC Class B
  • Power:
    • 12V DC Input (via 2-pin terminal block)
  • Mechanical:
    • 90 x 125 x 65 mm

Further information

The MA1, when equipped with the Jetson Orin Nano 4GB module, is priced at 724.50€. Similarly, the version with the Jetson Orin Nano 8GB module is available for 908.10€. The MA1-NX-16GB costs 1434.60€, while the 8GB variant is priced at 1106.10€.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

