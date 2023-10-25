Edge AI Fanless PC equipped with Nvidia Jetson Orin

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICP Germany recently presented a Fanless embedded PC for high-performance applications such as machine vision, automation, IoT and industrial control. The MA1 is compatible with both NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Nano modules.

Users have the option to configure the MA1 Fanless PC with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8GB (10~20W), 16GB (10~25W) or the NVIDIA Jetson Nano 4GB (7~10W), 8GB (7~15W) modules.

The Orin Nano versions feature a 1.5 GHz CPU and a 625 MHz GPU, while the Orin NX models offer even more power with a 2.0 GHz CPU and GPUs at 765 MHz (8GB) and 918 MHz (16GB).