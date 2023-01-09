3D Vision Camera powered by NVIDIA Jetson Nano SoM

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This week, Orbbec presented a multi-mode Depth and 4K RGB camera capable of streaming processed images over Ethernet or USB in real-time. The Femto Mega leverages Microsoft’s ToF technology, a 6-DoF IMU along with an integrated Jetson Nano System-on-Module for AI processing.

According to the product announcement, the Orbbec features an NVIDIA Jetson Nano SoM “to run advanced depth vision algorithms to convert raw data to precise depth images. This eliminates the need for an external PC or computer device.”

