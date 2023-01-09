3D Vision Camera powered by NVIDIA Jetson Nano SoM

3D Vision Camera powered by NVIDIA Jetson Nano SoMJan 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 128 views
This week, Orbbec presented a multi-mode Depth and 4K RGB camera capable of streaming processed images over Ethernet or USB in real-time. The Femto Mega leverages Microsoft’s ToF technology, a 6-DoF IMU along with an integrated Jetson Nano System-on-Module for AI processing.
According to the product announcement, the Orbbec features an NVIDIA Jetson Nano SoM “to run advanced depth vision algorithms to convert raw data to precise depth images. This eliminates the need for an external PC or computer device.”
- Jetson NANO — NVIDIA Maxwell architecture w/ 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores; Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor; 4GB 64-bit LPDDR4; 16GB eMMC 5.1; Video Encode 250MP/sec, Video Decode 500MP/sec