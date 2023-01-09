All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
3D Vision Camera powered by NVIDIA Jetson Nano SoM

Jan 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 128 views

This week, Orbbec presented a multi-mode Depth and 4K RGB camera capable of streaming processed images over Ethernet or USB in real-time. The Femto Mega leverages Microsoft’s ToF technology, a 6-DoF IMU along with an integrated Jetson Nano System-on-Module for AI processing. 

According to the product announcement, the Orbbec features an NVIDIA Jetson Nano SoM “to run advanced depth vision algorithms to convert raw data to precise depth images. This eliminates the need for an external PC or computer device.”

  • Jetson NANO — NVIDIA Maxwell architecture w/ 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores; Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor; 4GB 64-bit LPDDR4; 16GB eMMC 5.1; Video Encode 250MP/sec, Video Decode 500MP/sec

 
Femto Mega Perfomance
(click image to enlarge)

Orbbec also mentions that the 1-Megapixel camera supports a 120-degrees Field-of-View (FoV) and a range from 0.25m to 5.5m. See the table above for more details about the camera performance. 


Astra 2 specifications
(click image to enlarge)

The company also revealed two additional cameras: the Astra 2 and the Gemini 2. The Gemini 2 uses an active stereo IR technology, an IMU and Orbbec’s ASIC optimized for depth processing. 


Gemini 2 specifications
(click image to enlarge)

Meanwhile, the Astra 2 is a 2nd generation device that uses structured light technology. This camera provides support for frame sync, multi-camera sync with high resolution and high stability depth data. 


Femto Mega Expanded View
(click image to enlarge)

Additional specs listed for the Femto Mega include: 

  • Precision:
    • ≤17mm
  • Accuracy
    •  < 11 mm + 0.1% distance
  • Power/Consumption:
    • 5V/3A (PoE, USB Type-C)
    • 10W DC
    • 4W PoE
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 10℃ – 40℃
  • Certifications:
    • Class 1, FCC, RoHS 2.0, CE
  • Software:
    • Orbecc SDK
  • OS:
    • Windows
    • Linux

 Further information

Orbbec didn’t provide details about pricing for any of these cameras. The product page for the Femto Mega, Astra 2 and Gemini 2 can be found on Orbbec’s online store

