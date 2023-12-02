All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
$14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS

Dec 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 170 views

The Radxa ROCK S0 is a tiny yet feature-rich development board with flexible peripherals and versatile connectivity options. One of its highlights is its 64-bit Rockchip RK3308BS System-on-Chip with four Arm Cortex-A35 cores.

At the heart of the Radxa ROCK S0 is the Rockchip RK3308BS SoC which is pin to pin compatible with the Rockchip RK3308 according to the hardware design documents.

  • RK3308 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 (up to 1.30GHz)


RK3308 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the ROCK S0 comes in two RAM variants: 256MB and 512MB of DDR3 RAM. Similarly, storage options include onboard eMMC with capacities of 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB. Also, there is a MicroSD card slot on the bottom of the board for extra storage or OS boot.


Radxa ROCK S0 wireless module and 4-pin ethernet port
(click image to enlarge)

The Radxa ROCK S0 offers versatile connectivity options, including a 10/100Mbit Ethernet port accessible through a 4-pin MX1.25mm connector for reliable networking. It also boasts 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support, with the added benefit of an external antenna connector to boost signal strength for wireless connectivity.

With 40 I/O pins, users have ample flexibility to connect various sensors, displays, and other components to create customized projects. To be more specific, the board provides 4x I2C, 3x PWM, 2x SPI and 3x UART interfaces.


Radxa ROCK S0 top and bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Offering convenient USB 2.0 OTG and Host ports via a 4-pin connector for seamless peripheral and external device connectivity, the ROCK S0 is also power-efficient. It boasts an idle power demand of just 0.5W and a maximum power consumption of under 5W even under full load, with minimal CPU heat management required for continuous high-load or high-temperature operations according to Radxa.

Radxa states that the ROCK S0 offers compatibility with popular Linux distributions such as Debian and Ubuntu, making it accessible to the developer community. It also includes a hardware access/control library for Linux, simplifying hardware interfacing and control.

Further information

The Radxa ROCK S0 with 512MB and 8GB eMMC is advertised for $15.90 on the AllNetChina and the AraceTech online store. However, only the latter distributor has it on stock as of publication date. AllNetChina is also advertising the device with 512MB RAM and no eMMC, but it’s also out of stock at the moment.

