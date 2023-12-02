$14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Radxa ROCK S0 is a tiny yet feature-rich development board with flexible peripherals and versatile connectivity options. One of its highlights is its 64-bit Rockchip RK3308BS System-on-Chip with four Arm Cortex-A35 cores.

At the heart of the Radxa ROCK S0 is the Rockchip RK3308BS SoC which is pin to pin compatible with the Rockchip RK3308 according to the hardware design documents.