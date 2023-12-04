Orange Pi SBC adopts Huawei Ascend AI processor

Orange Pi SBC adopts Huawei Ascend AI processorDec 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 72 views
The Orange Pi AIpro, a result of the collaboration between Orange Pi and Huawei, is a new single board computer with a 20 TOPS AI performance, up to 16GB RAM and designed for a range of applications from edge computing to deep visual learning and AI analysis.
Unlike any other Orange Pi SBCs, this board is based on the Shengteng AI technology and features a 4-core 64-bit Ascend processor along with a dedicated AI processor. Its integrated graphics processor supports a robust 8/20 TOPS AI computing power.