Orange Pi SBC adopts Huawei Ascend AI processor

Dec 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 72 views

The Orange Pi AIpro, a result of the collaboration between Orange Pi and Huawei, is a new single board computer with a 20 TOPS AI performance, up to 16GB RAM and designed for a range of applications from edge computing to deep visual learning and AI analysis.

Unlike any other Orange Pi SBCs, this board is based on the Shengteng AI technology and features a 4-core 64-bit Ascend processor along with a dedicated AI processor. Its integrated graphics processor supports a robust 8/20 TOPS AI computing power.


In terms of memory and storage, the Orange AIpro offers options of 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and can be connected to eMMC modules ranging from 32GB to 256GB. This flexibility is essential for handling complex applications and large datasets. The board is also equipped with an M.2 slot supporting SATA/NVMe SSD 2280 and a microSD card slot.


For connectivity, the Orange AIpro is well-equipped with dual HDMI outputs capable of 4K HD, a Gigabit Ethernet port for stable and fast network connections, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C 3.0, and a Micro USB with serial port printing and debugging function. It also includes two MIPI cameras and one MIPI screen interface, plus a battery interface for additional power options.

The board’s extensive array of interfaces, encompassing MIPI DSI, MIPI CSI, USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, among others, facilitates the expansion and control of external devices. Additionally, its capability to accommodate SATA/NVMe SSD 2280 hard drives via the onboard M.2 interface for rapid read and write speeds as well as high-capacity storage needs.


According to the company, the Orange Pi AIpro is equipped with the MindStudio full-process development toolchain, streamlining the development process with features like one-click image burning and model adaptation tools. Furthermore, this board is designed to support a diverse range of hardware and virtualization technologies used in cloud computing and edge computing scenarios

Further information

As Tom’s Hardware indicates, the Orange Pi AIpro with 16GB RAM starts at ￥1149.00 (~$162.00) on the Jingdong website. Similarly, the 8GB variant is priced at ￥889.00 (~$125.00). Refer to the product page to see additional accessories such as power supplies, eMMC modules, metal cases, etc.

