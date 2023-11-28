All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
FriendlyELEC NAS Kit with 2.5GbE port and up to 16GB RAM

Nov 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 170 views

FriendlyELEC has just launched a NAS kit built around a System-on-Module based on the high-performance Rockchip RK3588 SoC. Some key features of this device include its 2.5GbE port, dual HDMI ports, dual MIPI DSI ports and four M.2 Key M slots

This embedded device features the Rockchip processor seen this month in the Banana Pi BPI-M7 single board computer.

  • RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU


RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The module’s RAM is a 64-bit configuration available in 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB LPDDR4X at 2133MHz. Storage options include 0GB/64GB eMMC and a MicroSD interface supporting SDR104 mode on the carrier board .

The CM3588 module boasts a comprehensive set of peripherals and expansion interfaces. It can interface with a carrier board that supports four NVMe high-speed solid-state drives, capable of read/write speeds up to 1GB/s.

The module includes dual HDMI-Out display interfaces and one HDMI-In interface, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and a 2.5G Ethernet interface.


CM3588 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The NAS kit is equipped with two HDMI output interfaces and one HDMI input interface. These interfaces are capable of decoding and playing video formats such as 8K60p H.265/VP9 and 8K30p H.264.

Additionally, the board can record videos in the 4K60p H.265 format. Audio is handled by a stereo 3.5mm headphone output jack and a connector for single-end microphone input.


CM3588 carrier board interfaces
(click images to enlarge)

The carrier board is designed with a 4-layer PCB which includes a 2.5Gbps RJ45 Ethernet port, and a versatile USB 3.0 Type-C DRP port compatible with DP display up to 4Kp60.

For further connectivity, it offers two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. The GPIO header, along with multiple SPIs, UARTs, PWMs, and GPIOs, offers extensive interfacing options.

Additionally, the board includes NVMe SSD LEDs, power and user buttons, an IR receiver, a low power RTC battery connector, a fan connector, a PWM buzzer, and operates within a temperature range of 0°C to 70°C. 

FriendlyELEC mentions that this device supports a variety of operating systems including Android, Ubuntu, Debian, Buildroot, OpenMediaVault, and OpenWrt.

Furthermore, they suggest that the product can be used in applications such as facial recognition, computer vision, autonomous driving, deep computational analysis, etc. Further technical details and instructions to get started with this product can be found on the CM3588 Wiki page from FriendyELEC.


CM3588 + NAS kit
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

As CNXSoftware indicates, the CM3588 with 4GB RAM costs $95.00. The 8GB variant also includes 64GB of eMMC storage and it costs $110.00. Similarly, the 16GB RAM + 64GB eMMC is available for $125.00.

On the other hand, the NAS kit costs an additional $35.00. There is also a compatible 12V/2A available for $9.89. The product page for this device can found on the FriendlyELEC official site.

