FriendlyELEC NAS Kit with 2.5GbE port and up to 16GB RAM

FriendlyELEC NAS Kit with 2.5GbE port and up to 16GB RAMNov 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 170 views
FriendlyELEC has just launched a NAS kit built around a System-on-Module based on the high-performance Rockchip RK3588 SoC. Some key features of this device include its 2.5GbE port, dual HDMI ports, dual MIPI DSI ports and four M.2 Key M slots
This embedded device features the Rockchip processor seen this month in the Banana Pi BPI-M7 single board computer.
- RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU