Carrier board supports Jetson Nano/NX modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SeeedStudio announced yesterday the A205E Carrier Board which is compatible with Jetson Nano/Xavier NX modules from NVIDIA. The A205 includes flexible peripherals such as dual GbE LAN ports, dual HDMI ports, one PCIe M.2 key-M for SSD storage, one M.2 Key for Wi-Fi/BLE, etc.

According to the company, the A205E is compatible with the Jetson Nano/Xavier NX modules delivering up to 21 TOPS. This board comes in a standard size of 115mm x 105mm and supports an operating range from -20°C to 80°C to target industrial embedded applications.