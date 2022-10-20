All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Carrier board supports Jetson Nano/NX modules

Oct 19, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 142 views

SeeedStudio announced yesterday the A205E Carrier Board which is compatible with Jetson Nano/Xavier NX modules from NVIDIA. The A205 includes flexible peripherals such as dual GbE LAN ports, dual HDMI ports, one PCIe M.2 key-M for SSD storage, one M.2 Key for Wi-Fi/BLE, etc.

According to the company, the A205E is compatible with the Jetson Nano/Xavier NX modules delivering up to 21 TOPS. This board comes in a standard size of 115mm x 105mm and supports an operating range from -20°C to 80°C to target industrial embedded applications.

A205E Carrier Board
(click image to enlarge)

The A205E includes a M.2 Key M socket for SSD storage located on the back of the board and a MicroSD card slot for additional storage.   

For wireless connectivity, the A205E board seems to integrate a Wi-Fi/BLE module and an antenna socket. As seen in the image below, there is support for ethernet via dual Gigabit LAN ports.


A205E Carrier Board back
(click image to enlarge)

The display interface consists of two stacked HDMI 2.0 ports and a MIPI CSI connector for cameras. 

The board also offers various serial interfaces including up to four USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C, one USB 2.0 connector, one I2C connector and up to 20 isolated I/Os with support for protocols such as I2C, SPI, CAN, SPI, RS-232 and RS-485.

    
A205E Carrier Board front
(click images to enlarge)
Specifications listed for the A205E Carrier Board include: 

  • Processor System:
    •  NVIDIA Jetson Nano or Xavier NX module (up to 21 TOPs)
  • Storage:
    • 1x M.2 Key-M (NVMe SSD)
    • 1x MicroSD card reader
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 1GbE RJ45 LAN Port 
  • Display/Audio:
  • Camera:
    • 1x CSI
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key-E (Wi-Fi)
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type-C
    • 1x USB 2.0 (via connector)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 20-pin GPIO
    • 1x RS485, 1x RS232, 1x CAN
  • Software:
    •  NVIDIA JetPack SDK 
  • Power:
    • 9 to 19V @3A
  • Dimensions:
    • 115mm x 105mm

 Further information

The  A205E Carrier Board is available for pre-orders starting at $416 on SeeedStudio.com. Refer to the product page for additional details. 

