Raspberry Pi CM4 cluster board includes Rockchip RK3588 SoC support

Supporting up to four Raspberry Pi CM4 or Jetson Nano modules, the Turing Pi 2 is the newest cluster module from the same company that launched the Turing Pi V2 last year. Unlike its predecessor, the Turing Pi 2 is enabled to support Rockchip based computer modules.

According to the company the Turing Pi is a great platform for users to build their own homelabs, learn about self-hosting, running cloud-native apps (Kubernetes) and even machine learning applications. As shown below the Turing Pi 2 provides SO DIMM slots to interface with various computer modules.

Turing Pi 2 cluster board (left) and block diagram (right)

(click images to enlarge)

Other features include two mini PCIe ports, one HDMI port, two GbE ports, three USB 3.0 ports, two SATA III ports, a Sim card slot and 40-pin GPIO header, etc. According to the company , the cluster’s power consumption is under 60W, it can run 24/7 and the computer modules can be configured in any combination.





Turing Pi 2 cluster board demo

(click images to enlarge)

Furthermore, every cluster board comes with a microcontroller for remote board control. The company will also provide an open-source firmware which provides a command line interface to set up the Turing Pi 2 cluster board with OS image files and Kubernetes distros. Refer to the Turing Pi 2 YouTube review below for additional details.

Specifications listed for the Rockchip RK3588 System on Module include:

Processor System: Rockchip RK3588 with 8x | 4x ARM (64-bit) Cortex-A76 and 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 7W TDP 6 TOPS NPU 3.0 VPU 2.0 supports 8k video

Memory/Storage : LPDDR4x/LPDDR5 (up to 32GB) eMMC 5.1, SD 3.0 (unspecified capacity)

PCIe: Gen 3.0



Specifications listed for the Turing Pi 2 single board computer include:

Modules supported: 4x 260-pin SO-DIMM slots compatible with: RPi CM4 w/ Broadcom Cortex-A72 4-core (up to 8GB RAM) NVIDIA Jetson Nano Arm Cortex-A57 4-core (up to 4GB RAM) NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX 2-core NVIDIA Denver 2 4-core Arm A57 Complex (up to 4 GB RAM) NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Arm v8.2 (up to 16GB RAM)

Storage: 2x SATA III ports (6 Gbps)

Display: 1x HDMI 1x DSI

Connectivity: 2x GbE ports 1 Gbps 7-port L2 Managed Switch VLAN support

USB: 4x USB 3.0

Expansion: 2x Mini PCIe slots 1x 40-pin GPIO header 1x Sim slot

Other Features: RTC battery Fan connector Front panel header Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) for remote access

Power: 24-pin ATX Power consumption < 60W

Dimensions: 170 x 170 mm



Further information

The Turing Pi 2 mini-ITX was launched recently on Kickstarter. According to the Kickstarter page, the company has already met the $1M milestone and super early bird specials are gone. However, there are still two Kickstarter Specials available. A single Turing Pi 2 Cluster board costs $239 ($219 w/ special) and two of them cost $478 ($419 w/ special). The company stated the estimated delivery will be around September 2022 and they will ship anywhere in the world.