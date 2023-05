Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Hadron Carrier is an ultra small, rugged carrier board compatible with multiple NVIDIA Jetson modules. This new product from Connect Tech comes with one GbE connector, camera support and various expansion headers.

The top side of the board features a SODIMM 260-pin connector to accommodate NVIDIA modules such as the Jetson Orin NX, Orin Nano, Xavier NX, and TX2 NX modules.