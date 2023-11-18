Pineberry Pi adds NVMe storage capabilities to the Raspberry Pi 5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Pineberry Pi’s HatDrive Top and Bottom are two new expansion boards compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC, designed to increase its storage capacity and performance using NVMe technology.

The HatDrive Top is designed to integrate with Raspberry Pi 5, offering support for NVMe M-key drives in M.2 sizes 2230 and 2242. This device adheres to the standard Raspberry Pi HAT dimensions of 65 x 56.50 mm, ensuring compatibility with existing setups.

Technical Specifications:

NVMe Drive Support: Limited to M.2 2230 and 2242 sizes, aligning with space-efficient deployments.

PCIe Interface: Accommodates PCIe x1 in Gen2 and Gen3 standards, facilitating high-speed data transfers.

Stackable Design: Engineered for vertical expansion, allowing for the integration of multiple HAT boards.

Power Supply Options: Includes a power system compliant with M.2 standards, delivering up to 3A for the 3.3V power rail.