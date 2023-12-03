NVMe Base for Raspberry Pi 5 with M-Key NVMe SSD Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Pimoroni has just revealed a PCIe extension board tailored specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. This sleek accessory not only enhances the Raspberry Pi 5’s storage capacity and performance but also opens the door to a wide range of applications.

The NVMe Base’s standout feature is its ability to deliver lightning-fast storage speeds when paired with compatible NVMe SSDs (2230 to 2280). Pimoroni claims that this accessory can achieve speeds of up to PCIe 3.0, providing users with faster boot times and highly responsive storage access.