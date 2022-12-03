Mini-PC integrates 12th Gen Alder Lake processor

Mini-PC integrates 12th Gen Alder Lake processorDec 2, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 162 views
Minisforum recently launched a mini-PC powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. The NAD09 is offered as barebone or it can be configured with up to 64GB DDR4 and 2TB SSD. Additionally, the NAD9 Mini-PC includes 1x GbE LAN port, 4x displays supporting [email protected], 2x 2.5” SATA slots, etc.
Similar to the Morefine S600 Mini-PC unveiled on Indiegogo a couple months ago, the NAD9 from Minisforum also features the i9-12900H processor along with Iris Xe Graphics.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- i9-12900H — 14C/20T (6P-Cores + 8E-Cores), up to 5.0 GHz; (35W-115W) 24 MB Smart Cache (10W TDP), Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz)