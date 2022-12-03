All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Mini-PC integrates 12th Gen Alder Lake processor

Dec 2, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 162 views

Minisforum recently launched a mini-PC powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. The NAD09 is offered as barebone or it can be configured with up to 64GB DDR4 and 2TB SSD. Additionally, the NAD9 Mini-PC includes 1x GbE LAN port, 4x displays supporting [email protected], 2x 2.5” SATA slots, etc. 

Similar to the Morefine S600 Mini-PC unveiled on Indiegogo a couple months ago, the NAD9 from Minisforum also features the i9-12900H processor along with Iris Xe Graphics.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i9-12900H — 14C/20T (6P-Cores + 8E-Cores), up to 5.0 GHz; (35W-115W) 24 MB Smart Cache (10W TDP), Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz)


specsi9-12900H
(click image to enlarge)

As mentioned earlier, the NAD9 can support up to 64GB DDR4 dual-channel memory and up to 2TB SSD via 1x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe slot. The NAD9 also includes 2x 2.5” SATA 3.0 slots for additional storage. 

For connectivity, the device offers one GbE LAN port in addition to a M.2 2230 Wi-Fi card.

       
NAD09 expanded view (left) and quad-displays (right)
(click images to enlarge)
        

The NAD9 also provides support for quad-displays combining two HDMI ports and two USB-C ports (Alt-DP).   

The cooling system includes three copper heatpipes for efficient heat dissipation, one smart fan, one heatsink, and up to four air vents as seen in the image below.  

         
Cooling System (left) and peripherals available (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the NAD9 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual-channel DDR4 memory (up to 64GB)
    • 2x 2.5” SATA HDD slots
    • 1x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD (up to 2TB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI port ([email protected])
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Alt DP)
    • 1x Headphone jack, 1x MIC-in jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5 GbE LAN port 
    • 1x M.2 2030 Wi-Fi/BL
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C 
    • 1x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A 
    • 1x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A 
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • Other Features:
    • Clear CMOS
  • Software:
    • Windows 11 Pro Pre-installed
  • Power:
    • DC 19V
  • Dimensions:
    • 180 x 67 x 208cm

 Further information

The NAD9 is available for around ~$569.00 (pre-sale) on Minisforum.com. The regular price is around ~$679.00. Windows 11 Pro is installed for variants equipped with RAM/Storage. Shipping is free, but orders are estimated to be shipped in mid-Jan 2023. See the product page for more info. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...