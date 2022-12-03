Mini-PC integrates 12th Gen Alder Lake processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Minisforum recently launched a mini-PC powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. The NAD09 is offered as barebone or it can be configured with up to 64GB DDR4 and 2TB SSD. Additionally, the NAD9 Mini-PC includes 1x GbE LAN port, 4x displays supporting [email protected], 2x 2.5” SATA slots, etc.

Similar to the Morefine S600 Mini-PC unveiled on Indiegogo a couple months ago, the NAD9 from Minisforum also features the i9-12900H processor along with Iris Xe Graphics.

