Topaz 2 mini PC from Simply NUC comes with Intel 12th-gen processors, quad-displays and dual ethernet ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Simply NUC launched the Topaz 2 mini PC which can accommodate the “Alder Lake” processors from Intel. The Intel Core i3 based mini PC is available for $599, the Intel Core i5 model for $699 and the Intel Core i7 model starts at $849. The Topaz 2 is ready for pre-orders and shipping is expected around July 2022.



All the processors supported by the Topaz 2 offer 12 cores and 16 threads. The Topaz 2 i3 and i5 variations can reach a maximum frequency of 4.40GHz with Turbo Boost, while the i7 variation can reach up to 4.70GHz. Simply NUC also specified that the 12th-Gen processors integrated on the Topaz 2 feature Intel Iris Xe Graphics instead of the Intel UHD Graphics 770.

— ADVERTISEMENT —







Topaz 2 Front Interfaces (click image to enlarge)

The Topaz 2 includes 4GB of DDR4 memory (up to 64GB) pre-installed and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage via M.2 slot (up to 4TB). For an additional $95, the mini-PC includes an extra 256GB SATA SSD via M.2 2280 slot (up to 2TB).

Topaz 2 Rear Interfaces (click image to enlarge)

Simply NUC stated that the Topaz 2 is capable of handling one 8K display or up to 4K displays at the same time. For connectivity, the device provides dual GbE RJ45 LAN ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Topaz 2 Additional Components (click image to enlarge)

Other features include dual USB 3.2 in the front, dual USB 3.2 in the rear, audio combo Mic-In/Line-Out and a 19VDC 90W power supply adapter. The Topaz 2 lid can be further customized to provide additional peripheral interfaces (i.e. HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, USB, etc.), but the upgrades come for an extra cost.

The Topaz 2 can be shipped without an operating system, although it’s not recommended. The company includes Ubuntu at no cost and Windows 10 Home for an additional $120. Additionally, the company provides three years of service support for free.

Specifications listed for the Topaz 2 include:

Processor System: Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1260P, 4P+8E/16T P-Cores (up to 4.7GHz), E-Cores (up to 3.4GHz) 18MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1240P, 4P+8E/16T P-Cores (up to 4.4GHz), E-Cores (up to 3.3GHz) 12MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W Intel 12th Gen Core i3-1215U, 2P+4E/8T P-Cores (up to 4.4GHz), E-Cores (up to 3.3GHz) 10MB Intel Smart Cache, 15W

Memory/Storage 2x DDR4 -3200MHz SO-DIMMs (up to 64GB) 1x M.2 22×80 socket for x4 PCIe Gen4 (128GB to 4TB), Gen 3 (128GB to 8TB) or SATA SSD (128GB to 2TB) 1x M.2 22×80 socket for SATA SSD from 128GB to 2TB

Display/Graphics: 1x HDMI 2.0b 1x DisplayPort 1.4++ 2x USB-C (Alt-DP) Intel® Iris Xe Graphics

Connectivity: 2x 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200(802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.1

USB: 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-C

Other Features: 1x COM header (RS232/422/485) 2x USB 2.0 headers 3.5mm jack input

OS Support: Win 10 Pro, Win Home, Win IoT Enterprise Linux Ubuntu

Power: 19VDC, 90W

Operating temperature: 0°C – 60°C

Dimensions: 115 x 115 x 49mm Kensington lock support VESA mount kit support



Further information

The Topaz 2 is already available for pre-order. Refer to Simply NUC’s website for more information.