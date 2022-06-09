All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Topaz 2 mini PC from Simply NUC comes with Intel 12th-gen processors, quad-displays and dual ethernet ports

Jun 9, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 105 views

Simply NUC launched the Topaz 2 mini PC which can accommodate the “Alder Lake” processors from Intel. The Intel Core i3 based mini PC is available for $599, the Intel Core i5 model for $699 and the Intel Core i7 model starts at $849. The Topaz 2 is ready for pre-orders and shipping is expected around July 2022.

All the processors supported by the Topaz 2 offer 12 cores and 16 threads. The Topaz 2 i3 and i5 variations can reach a maximum frequency of 4.40GHz with Turbo Boost, while the i7 variation can reach up to 4.70GHz. Simply NUC also specified that the 12th-Gen processors integrated on the Topaz 2 feature Intel Iris Xe Graphics instead of the Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Topaz 2 Front Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The Topaz 2 includes 4GB of DDR4 memory (up to 64GB) pre-installed and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage via M.2 slot (up to 4TB). For an additional $95, the mini-PC includes an extra 256GB SATA SSD via M.2 2280 slot (up to 2TB).


Topaz 2 Rear Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Simply NUC stated that the Topaz 2 is capable of handling one 8K display or up to 4K displays at the same time. For connectivity, the device provides dual GbE RJ45 LAN ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Topaz 2 Additional Components
(click image to enlarge)

Other features include dual USB 3.2 in the front, dual USB 3.2 in the rear, audio combo Mic-In/Line-Out and a 19VDC 90W power supply adapter. The Topaz 2 lid can be further customized to provide additional peripheral interfaces (i.e. HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, USB, etc.), but the upgrades come for an extra cost.

The Topaz 2 can be shipped without an operating system, although it’s not recommended. The company includes Ubuntu at no cost and Windows 10 Home for an additional $120. Additionally, the company provides three years of service support for free. 

Specifications listed for the Topaz 2 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1260P, 4P+8E/16T
      • P-Cores (up to 4.7GHz), E-Cores (up to 3.4GHz)
      • 18MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W
    • Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1240P, 4P+8E/16T
      • P-Cores (up to 4.4GHz), E-Cores (up to 3.3GHz)
      • 12MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W
    • Intel 12th Gen Core i3-1215U, 2P+4E/8T
      • P-Cores (up to 4.4GHz), E-Cores (up to 3.3GHz)
      • 10MB Intel Smart Cache, 15W
  • Memory/Storage
    • 2x DDR4 -3200MHz SO-DIMMs (up to 64GB)
    • 1x M.2 22×80 socket for x4 PCIe Gen4 (128GB to 4TB), Gen 3 (128GB to 8TB) or SATA SSD (128GB to 2TB)
    • 1x M.2 22×80 socket for SATA SSD from 128GB to 2TB
  • Display/Graphics:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4++
    • 2x USB-C (Alt-DP)
    • Intel® Iris Xe Graphics
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports
    • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200(802.11ax)
    • Bluetooth 5.1
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x COM header (RS232/422/485)
    • 2x USB 2.0 headers
    • 3.5mm jack input
  • OS Support:
    • Win 10 Pro, Win Home, Win IoT Enterprise
    • Linux Ubuntu
  • Power:
    • 19VDC, 90W
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0°C – 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 115 x 115 x 49mm
    • Kensington lock support
    • VESA mount kit support

 Further information

The Topaz 2 is already available for pre-order. Refer to Simply NUC’s website for more information. 

 

