W01 U2500 by 52Pi: High-Speed Networking and NVMe Expansion for Raspberry Pi 5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The W01 U2500 by 52Pi is a versatile HAT designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5, offering a unique combination of NVMe SSD expansion and USB 2.5G network capabilities. This compact solution is powered by the reliable Realtek RTL8156BG chipset, ensuring seamless integration with your Raspberry Pi 5 for high-speed data transfer and networking performance.

The W01 U2500 enables users to expand their storage capacity with NVMe SSD support, resulting in faster data access and improved system responsiveness. The built-in USB 2.5G network card provides lightning-fast connectivity, ideal for demanding applications, streaming, and online gaming. Note that the USB 2.5G Ethernet does not support the PoE protocol.