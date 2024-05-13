All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
W01 U2500 by 52Pi: High-Speed Networking and NVMe Expansion for Raspberry Pi 5

May 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 115 views

The W01 U2500 by 52Pi is a versatile HAT designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5, offering a unique combination of NVMe SSD expansion and USB 2.5G network capabilities. This compact solution is powered by the reliable Realtek RTL8156BG chipset, ensuring seamless integration with your Raspberry Pi 5 for high-speed data transfer and networking performance.

The W01 U2500 enables users to expand their storage capacity with NVMe SSD support, resulting in faster data access and improved system responsiveness. The built-in USB 2.5G network card provides lightning-fast connectivity, ideal for demanding applications, streaming, and online gaming.  Note that the USB 2.5G Ethernet does not support the PoE protocol.

52Pi W01 U2500 Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Tailored for the latest Raspberry Pi model, the W01 U2500 ensures optimal compatibility. It supports installing NVMe (M-key) drives in M.2 format sizes 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280, with no soldering required due to the included custom CNC SSD mount screw. The PCIe x1 interface supports both Gen2 and Gen3 standards, enhancing connectivity options.

The hollow design promotes excellent ventilation and cooling efficiency according to 52Pi. The gold-plated PCB ensures superior electrical performance and reliability, while the short trace routing of PCIe improves reliability and speed, fully meeting PCIe 3.0 signal requirements. An LED light for M.2 disk activity (“ACT”) provides clear status visibility.

The board format adheres to the original Raspberry Pi HAT dimensions of 65 x 56.50 mm. The M.2 standard-compliant power system features an integrated voltage regulator delivering up to 3A for the 3.3V power rail.

 


52Pi W01 U2500 Compatibility
(click image to enlarge)

The package includes all necessary accessories such as an FPC PCIe ribbon, M2 and M2.5 screws, spacers, and an extra custom CNC SSD mount screw. The PCB also has openings for routing two Display/Camera FPC cables.

Further information

The W01 U2500 is priced at $29.99 and is available for purchase on the 52Pi online store.

