Avalue’s Latest Leap in Server Board Technology with Emerald Rapids Intel processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Avalue Technology introduced their new server boards, the HPM-ERSUA and HPM-ERSDE. Featuring Intel’s 5th Generation Xeon Scalable Processors, also known as “Emerald Rapids”, these boards are tailored for demanding applications such as cloud computing, data analytics, and AI processing within data center environments.

The announcement for the HPM-ERSUA and HPM-ERSDE server boards emphasizes their design around the Emerald Rapids series. This series is noted for its higher clock speeds, larger cache sizes, improved memory support, and increased core count per socket. These advancements lead to a significant enhancement in overall performance, marking a substantial improvement over the earlier Sapphire Rapid Series.