All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Avalue’s Latest Leap in Server Board Technology with Emerald Rapids Intel processors

Jan 1, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 150 views

Avalue Technology introduced their new server boards, the HPM-ERSUA and HPM-ERSDE. Featuring Intel’s 5th Generation Xeon Scalable Processors, also known as “Emerald Rapids”, these boards are tailored for demanding applications such as cloud computing, data analytics, and AI processing within data center environments.

The announcement for the HPM-ERSUA and HPM-ERSDE server boards emphasizes their design around the Emerald Rapids series. This series is noted for its higher clock speeds, larger cache sizes, improved memory support, and increased core count per socket. These advancements lead to a significant enhancement in overall performance, marking a substantial improvement over the earlier Sapphire Rapid Series.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



HPM-ERSUA top view
(click image to enlarge)

The HPM-ERSUA server board comes in an ATX form-factor that supports up to four full-height, double-wide GPGPU cards, catering to advanced graphics and AI computing needs. It is designed for compatibility with 4th Gen Intel Xeon SP processors, allowing seamless integration with current hardware platforms without necessitating design alterations. 

The board offers an Intel LGA4677 Socket, supporting the 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processor with a maximum TDP of 270W. It features the Intel C741 Chipset and has six DDR5 5600 MHz RDIMM slots, supporting up to 1.5TB of memory. Storage capabilities are enhanced with five SATA III ports supporting RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 configurations. It also includes one M.2 M-Key PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD slot, supporting multiple form factors (2242/2260/2280/22110).

Networking is facilitated through one Intel I210AT Gigabit Ethernet, one Intel I226-LM 2.5Gigabit Ethernet, and one Intel X550-AT2 10Gigabit Ethernet port. The board includes TPM 2.0 for security and an IPMI 2.0 with AST 2600 BMC controller for remote management.


HPM-ERSUA bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the HPM-ERSDE board comes in a proprietary form-factor and is designed with dual Intel LGA4677 sockets, supporting the same Intel processors. This board stands out with its enhanced memory capacity, featuring 12 DDR5 5600 MHz RDIMM slots supporting up to 3TB, double the memory support compared to the HPM-ERSUA. 

Additionally, the HPM-ERSDE expands its connectivity with six USB 3.2 Gen1 ports at the Edge I/O, two internal USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, and two USB 2.0 type A receptacles. Another key difference is the inclusion of one M.2 M-Key PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe SSD slot, offering faster data transfer speeds. 


HPM-ERSDE top view
(click image to enlarge)

The board’s dimensions are larger, measuring 12” x 16.452” (304.8mm x 417.88mm), and it has a slightly thicker PCB at 2.86mm.


Avalue’s Emerald Rapids Server Boards
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the HPM-ERSUA include:

  • Chipset:
    • Intel C741 Chipset
  • Memory:
    • DDR5 5600 MHz RDIMM (up to 1.5TB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x VGA port (1920 x 1200@60Hz)
  • Expansion:
    • 4x PCIe Gen5 x16 slots
    • 3x PCIe Gen5 x4 slots
    • 5x SATA III
  • Connectivity:
    • 5x RJ45 ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232 port
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports
    • 2x USB 2.0 ports
    • 4x Internal USB 3.2 Gen1 ports
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 onboard
    • IPMI 2.0 support
  • Power:
    • 1x 24-Pin ATX connector
    • 3x 8-Pin SSI 12V connector
  • Mechanical:
    • 304.8 x 243.84mm
    • 1.19KG
    • ATX form factor

Further information

Avalue has not revealed the pricing details for either of these two devices. For more information, the product announcement is available here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...