RP2040-Based Board Equipped with Integrated LTE-Modem and WiFi/BLE Chip

ILABS has introduced the RP2040 Connectivity Board, featuring the Raspberry Pi Pico chip. This all-in-one IoT solution integrates LTE, Wi-Fi, and BLE, offering versatility for various IoT projects. Its compatibility with Arduino and PlatformIO platforms suits both professional and hobbyist users.

At its heart, the RP2040 Connectivity Board boasts a high-performance microcontroller – the RP2040 from Raspberry Pi. This includes a dual-core Cortex M0 processor clocked at 133MHz, coupled with 8 MB of FLASH memory and 264 Kb of integrated RAM.

The RP2040 Connectivity Board incorporates the SARA-R412M series module, enabling LTE (Cat M1/NB-IoT) communication with broad coverage capabilities. Advertised for mission-critical IoT tasks with advanced security features, including a root of trust and robust encryption systems.

It connects to the RP2040 via a hardware serial port, supporting high-speed data transfers. The board also includes a cellular antenna that connects through a U.FL connector, allowing for easy installation.