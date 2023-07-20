All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SolidRun Introduces Fanless Compact SD-WAN Appliance with OCTEON Quad-core SoC

Jul 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 106 views

SolidRun launched today a new SD-WAN appliance built around the Marvell OCTEON CN9131 System-on-Chip designed for intelligent networking applications. Some of the key features of the SOLIDWAN CN9131 are its multiple ethernet ports and wide expansion ports.

The Marvell CN9130 family is described as a versatile System-on-Chip solution based on Armv8 CPU technology, suitable for various applications in Small offices/businesses and enterprise settings. The SoC combines an application processor (AP) and a Southbridge (SB) in a single multi-chip module (MCM) package.

  • CN9131 32-bit Quad-core Armv8 Cortex-72 (up to 2.2GHz); 2MB L2/L3 Cache


CN9131x SoC block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The device comes with 4GB of DDR4 memory (with an option to expand to 8GB) running at 2400MT/s. Additionally, it features 8GB eMMC storage, and customers can configure it with up to 64GB of storage.


SOLIDWAN CN9131 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The SOLIDWAN CN9131 supports mPCIe, allowing for the integration of a Wi-Fi Access Point module. Moreover, it features M.2 Key-B with a SIM holder for LTE connectivity, as well as M.2 Key-M 2280 for NVMe storage and M.2 Key-B 2280 for SATA-based storage.

For connectivity, the SOLIDWAN CN9131 is equipped with two dedicated SFP+ 10GbE ports and four dedicated RJ45 1GbE ports, providing high-speed connectivity for data-intensive applications.

     
SOLIDWAN CN9131
(click images to enlarge)

In terms of power input, the SOLIDWAN CN9131 supports both 12V/3A DC Jack and Phoenix 9V-44V DC input, providing flexibility in powering the device.

This networking appliance has also been designed to operate in various environments since it has a commercial temperature range of 0°C to 40°C and an industrial range of -20°C to 65°C (with frequency scaling enabled).

The SOLIDWAN CN9131 comes equipped with three popular operating systems – Debian, Ubuntu, and OpenWRT, allowing users to choose the one that best fits their networking requirements. See the SolidRun Wiki pages for more details.

Specifications listed for the SOLIDWAN CN9131 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB 2400MT/s (64-bit DDR4) 
    • Up to 64 eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Expansion:
    • mPCIe (WiFi AP mini-pcie module)
    • M.2 Key-B with SIM holder (Key B) – LTE
    • M.2 Key-M 2280 (NVMe)
    • M.2 Key-B 2280 (SATA)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2 x Port dedicated SFP+ 10GbE 
    • 4 x Port dedicated RJ45 1GbE
  • Other Features:
    • RTC + Battery
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 ports
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A DC Jack
    • Phoenix 9V-44V DC input
  • Operating Systems:
    • Debian
    • OpenWrt
    • Ubuntu
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C (Commercial)
    • -20°C to 65°C (Industrial)
  • Mechanical: 
    • 225 x 100mm (PCBA)
    • 255 x 105 x 35mm (enclosure)
    • Fanless conducting metal

Further information

SolidRun hasn’t revealed the price for the SOLIDWAN CN9131. For more information, refer to the product page and product announcement.

