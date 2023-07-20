SolidRun Introduces Fanless Compact SD-WAN Appliance with OCTEON Quad-core SoC

SolidRun Introduces Fanless Compact SD-WAN Appliance with OCTEON Quad-core SoCJul 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 106 views
SolidRun launched today a new SD-WAN appliance built around the Marvell OCTEON CN9131 System-on-Chip designed for intelligent networking applications. Some of the key features of the SOLIDWAN CN9131 are its multiple ethernet ports and wide expansion ports.
The Marvell CN9130 family is described as a versatile System-on-Chip solution based on Armv8 CPU technology, suitable for various applications in Small offices/businesses and enterprise settings. The SoC combines an application processor (AP) and a Southbridge (SB) in a single multi-chip module (MCM) package.
- CN9131 — 32-bit Quad-core Armv8 Cortex-72 (up to 2.2GHz); 2MB L2/L3 Cache