Wi-Fi 6E access point has 10GbE with PoE++

Lanner’s “LWR-X8460” is a 12-stream, Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E access point powered by Qualcomm’s up to 2.2GHz quad -A53 IPQ8076A. The system ships with 4x GbE and 2x 10GbE ports, one of which offers PoE+, as well as Enhanced Open security.



Lanner announced a WiFi access point with up to 12-stream, Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E. The “enterprise grade” LWR-X8460 is designed for applications in crowded and dense WiFi environments that require “more capacity and wider channels for network video streaming needs,” says the company. These are said to include remote video conferencing, telehealth, distance learning, public safety monitoring, and IoT.

Wi-Fi 6E is a variant of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) that adds a third 6GHz band based on 1200MHz of recently freed up spectrum to enable a large boost in throughput. The 4X4 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi 6E provides 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequencies for up to 8.4 Gbps of maximum aggregate data rate with “less interference,” says Lanner. The 6GHZ band supplies 7x new 160MHz channels “to meet low latency and high bandwidth applications…such as ultra-high resolution and AR/VR,” says the company.







LWR-X8460

(click images to enlarge)



The LWR-X8460 supplies built-in security technology including Wi-Fi Enhanced Open, which is based on the Opportunistic Wireless Encryption (OWE) standard. Enhanced Open “offers seamless protection for users connecting to open networks,” says Lanner. Each session is automatically encrypted to protect user passwords and data on guest networks.

The LWR-X8460 also provides WPA3 and WPA2-PSK mixed mode technology, which enables simpler passkey management for WPA2 devices. “Should the Wi-Fi password on one device or device type change, no additional changes are needed for other devices,” says Lanner.

The LWR-X8460 is equipped with 1GB DDR4, 8MB NOR, and 256MB NAND flash. There are 4x GbE ports and 2x 10GbE ports. One is a standard port with fallback to 5GbE, 2,5GbE, and 1GbE, and the other is dedicated to the passive/active PoE++ (802.3bt) power delivery technology. There is also an RJ45 console management port and a USB 2.0 port.

The 220 x 220 x 60mm, 2.1 kg system supplies a Bluetooth 4.1 radio “for IoT management,” as well as 12x antennas for the WiFi streams. There are also WPS and reset buttons, 6x LEDs, and system management features.

The LWR-X8460 has a lockable 48V DC/1.25A DC jack and can also be powered via PoE++. The wall-mountable access point runs on 60W and has a 0 to 40ºC operating range.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LWR-X8460 access point. More information may be found in Lanner’s More information may be found in announcement and product page.

