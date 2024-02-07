52Pi’s N04 and N05 HATs for Raspberry Pi 5: NVMe Storage Expansion in 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 Sizes

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

52Pi has introduced two new HATs tailored for the Raspberry Pi 5, designed to enhance the device’s storage capacity through its new PCIe interface. These boards are engineered to optimize the performance of NVMe M2 SSDs and expand the Raspberry Pi 5’s storage capabilities and performance.

The N04 board, a PCIe Peripheral Board, is crafted to leverage the Raspberry Pi 5’s new PCIe interface. It supports a range of NVMe M.2 SSD sizes, including NVMe 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 Gen 3, with the aim of enhancing data transfer speeds and boosting the efficiency of booting processes.

Key features include a ventilation hole design for cooling, cutouts for Display/Camera FPC cables, and a gold-plated PCB for enhanced electrical performance. It also boasts PCIe ultra-short signal lines for reliable connectivity, LED indicators for disk activity, and an M.2 standard-compliant power system with a 3A voltage regulator.