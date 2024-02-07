All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
52Pi’s N04 and N05 HATs for Raspberry Pi 5: NVMe Storage Expansion in 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 Sizes

Feb 6, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 226 views

52Pi has introduced two new HATs tailored for the Raspberry Pi 5, designed to enhance the device’s storage capacity through its new PCIe interface. These boards are engineered to optimize the performance of NVMe M2 SSDs and expand the Raspberry Pi 5’s storage capabilities and performance.

The N04 board, a PCIe Peripheral Board, is crafted to leverage the Raspberry Pi 5’s new PCIe interface. It supports a range of NVMe M.2 SSD sizes, including NVMe 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 Gen 3, with the aim of enhancing data transfer speeds and boosting the efficiency of booting processes.

Key features include a ventilation hole design for cooling, cutouts for Display/Camera FPC cables, and a gold-plated PCB for enhanced electrical performance. It also boasts PCIe ultra-short signal lines for reliable connectivity, LED indicators for disk activity, and an M.2 standard-compliant power system with a 3A voltage regulator.

N04 setup and main features
(click image to enlarge)

The N05 board accommodates NVMe M.2 drives in sizes 2230 and 2242, featuring a PCIe x1 interface compatible with Gen2 and Gen3 standards. Its hollow design aids in better cooling, while the gold-plated PCB enhances electrical performance. Additionally, ultra-short PCIe signal lines ensure reliable and swift connectivity.

Similar to the N04 board, this model also includes an M.2-compliant power system with a 3A voltage regulator and is equipped with LED activity indicators.

 

   
N05 main features
(click image to enlarge)

The package for both adapter boards contains essential installation accessories like a FPC PCIe ribbon, screws, spacers, and a custom CNC SSD mount screw.

Documentation for the N04 and N05 can be found on the 52Pi Wiki pages, respectively.

52Pi N04 and NP05 Adapter Boards
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The N04 HAT is available for purchase at $16.99, and the N05 HAT is priced at $15.99. Both products are offered on the 52Pi website.

Previously, we have covered other Raspberry Pi 5 HATs with similar capabilities, including those from manufacturers such as Pineberry Pi, Pimoroni, and Waveshare.

