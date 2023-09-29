Next-Generation Raspberry Pi 5 Opens Up for Preorders

Next-Generation Raspberry Pi 5 Opens Up for PreordersSep 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 219 views
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has unveiled an upgraded single-board computer featuring a faster CPU and GPU for enhanced performance. Highlights of this SBC include GbE with Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) support, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi/BL 5.0, dual mini-HDMI ports with 4K resolution among other features.
The new Raspberry Pi 5 is built around the following Broadcom BCM2712 with the following architecture:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Broadcom BCM2712 – quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), w/ cryptography extensions, 512KB per-core L2 caches & ek2MB shared L3 cache; VideoCore VII GPU (800 up to MHz) w/ support for OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2