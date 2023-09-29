Next-Generation Raspberry Pi 5 Opens Up for Preorders

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has unveiled an upgraded single-board computer featuring a faster CPU and GPU for enhanced performance. Highlights of this SBC include GbE with Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) support, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi/BL 5.0, dual mini-HDMI ports with 4K resolution among other features.

The new Raspberry Pi 5 is built around the following Broadcom BCM2712 with the following architecture:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

