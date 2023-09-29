All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Next-Generation Raspberry Pi 5 Opens Up for Preorders

Sep 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 219 views

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has unveiled an upgraded single-board computer featuring a faster CPU and GPU for enhanced performance. Highlights of this SBC include GbE with Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) support, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi/BL 5.0, dual mini-HDMI ports with 4K resolution among other features.

The new Raspberry Pi 5 is built around the following Broadcom BCM2712 with the following architecture: 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Broadcom BCM2712quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), w/ cryptography extensions, 512KB per-core L2 caches & ek2MB shared L3 cache; VideoCore VII GPU (800 up to MHz) w/ support for OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2



Raspberry Pi 5 active cooler
(click image to enlarge)

Users have the option to select either 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM. The new RPi 5 also includes a MicroSD card slot, although now it supports the high-speed SDR104 mode.

The built-in Gigabit Ethernet supports Power over Ethernet (PoE+) using a separate PoE+ HAT. Users also have the option to sustain connectivity via dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0/ BLE.

 
Raspberry Pi 5 peripherals and comparison table
source: Kitronik
(click images to enlarge)

For expandability, the RPi 5 offers a PCIe 2.0 x1 interface enabling the connection of fast peripherals, however it requires an adapter. Additionally, users can take advantage of its 4x USB ports (2x 3.0 @5Gbps & 2x 2.0) to effortlessly link up various accessories.

Even though the new RPi 5 has the same dimensions as its predecessors, the company indicates that the old Rpi 4 cases won’t fit the new SBC. The company also suggested using a 5V/5A USB-C power supply for better performance.

Raspberry Pi 5 bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Raspberry Pi 5 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB/8GB LPPDRx-4267 SDRAM
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • Dual 4Kp60 micro-HDMI output (HDR + HEVC decoder)
  • Camera:
    • 2× 4-lane MIPI camera/display ports 
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe 2.0 x1
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz/5.0GHz 802.11ac
    • 1x GbE (w/ optional PoE)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin expansion header
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 (@5.0GHz)
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • RTC 
    • Fan connector
    • 1x Power button
  • Power:
    • 5V/5A DC power (PD enabled)
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 x 56 mm

Further information

The Raspberry Pi can be preordered from multiple distributors such as Pimoroni, Farnell, SeedStudio, Kitronik, ThePiHut, etc. The RPi 5 with 4GB RAM is priced at ~$60.00 while the 8GB model costs ~$80.00. The estimated available date is around the end of October. For more information, refer to the product announcement

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...