Radxa’s Penta SATA HAT now compatible with Raspberry Pi 5

Radxa has released a detailed tutorial for their Penta SATA HAT, showcasing its compatibility with the latest Raspberry Pi 5 and their own Rock Pi single-board computers. This cutting-edge device not only offers a range of power options but also supports various RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, and 5, enhancing its functionality and adaptability for diverse storage needs.

This board originally covered a few years ago, leverages the M.2/PCIe interface on Radxa’s ROCK Boards, when mounted on the heat sink. It offers up to five SATA ports, supporting a maximum storage capacity of 100TB. This storage capacity is complemented by a unique configuration of four internal SATA and one eSATA port, offering enhanced flexibility, particularly for external disk connections.