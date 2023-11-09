Variscite i.MX 95 SoM supports dual GbE +10GbE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Variscite launched this week a System-on-Module based on the powerful NXP i.MX95 with energy flex and multicore architecture. The DART-MX95 features a comprehensive set of interfaces optimized for applications in IoT, robotics, aviation, medical and industrial.

Similar to the Toradex Titan Evaluation Kit covered yesterday, this SoM integrates the latest NXP i.MX 95 applications processor, featuring a comparable architecture with 6x Arm Cortex-A55 cores (up to 2.0GHz), along with 1x Arm Cortex-M7 and 1x Arm Cortex-M33 for versatile and powerful processing capabilities.