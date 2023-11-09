All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Variscite i.MX 95 SoM supports dual GbE +10GbE ports

Nov 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 88 views

Variscite launched this week a System-on-Module based on the powerful NXP i.MX95 with energy flex and multicore architecture. The DART-MX95 features a comprehensive set of interfaces optimized for applications in IoT, robotics, aviation, medical and industrial.

Similar to the Toradex Titan Evaluation Kit covered yesterday, this SoM integrates the latest NXP i.MX 95 applications processor, featuring a comparable architecture with 6x Arm Cortex-A55 cores (up to 2.0GHz), along with 1x Arm Cortex-M7 and 1x Arm Cortex-M33 for versatile and powerful processing capabilities.


i.MX 95 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The DART-MX95 includes an Arm Mali GPU for robust 2D/3D graphics acceleration, significantly enhancing multimedia applications. It also supports 4K video encoding and decoding with H.265/ H.264 standards for high-quality media processing.

Complementing these features, the module boasts a dedicated NPU accelerator to streamline AI-driven tasks and an ISP for superior image processing functionality.


Variscite DART-MX95 SoM
(click image to enlarge)

This Variscite SoM streamlines connectivity with dual-band 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple Ethernet ports, complemented by PCIe Gen 3.0, USB 3.0/2.0, CAN FD, and various serial interfaces like UART/USART, I2C/I3C, SPI/QSPI, plus ADC. These features ensure efficient integration and communication across diverse applications.

The company asserts that this SoM adheres to the highest safety and security standards, complying with ASIL-B and SIL2, ensuring reliability at all levels.

Moreover, it offers seamless compatibility with Variscite’s range of Pin2Pin products, facilitating versatile and scalable integration.

Further information

Variscite has not disclosed details regarding pricing or availability for the DART-MX95. For additional information, the product page can be found on their website.

