All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port

Nov 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 368 views

The Radxa Zero 3E is a compact single-board computer that features the low-power Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip. This device features up to 8GB RAM, a microSD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support among other features.

This Radxa module features the same Rockchip SoC as seen in other recent products, for example the Orange Pi 3B and the Boardcon SBC3566.

  • RK3566 Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU; OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.0/3.1/3.2, Vulkan 1.1 & OpenCL 2.0


RK3566 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the board will be available in multiple RAM configurations, i.e. 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB LPDDR4. For storage, it includes a Micro SD card slot located near the camera interface on the bottom side of the board.


Radxa ZERO 3E 
(click image to enlarge)

One of its key features is the Gigabit ethernet port with PoE support, although an additional PoE HAT is required for PoE power.

In terms of connectivity, the Radxa Zero 3E offers a USB 2.0 Type C OTG and a USB 3.0 Type C Host port. It also includes a Micro HDMI port capable of supporting 1080P@60fps.


Radxa ZERO 3E interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The board comes equipped with a 40-pin header offering support for various interfaces, including up to 5 UARTs, 1 SPI bus, up to 2 I2C buses, 1 PCM/I2S, up to 6 PWMs, and up to 28 GPIOs. It also includes 2 x 5V DC power inputs and 2 x 3.3V power pins.

Radxa mentions that the ZERO 3E will support operating systems such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Android to suit different applications. However, as of the publication date, the official documentation page is not available yet.

Specifications listed for the Radxa ZERO 3E include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4 Memory
    • 1x Micro SD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE Port
  • Display:
    • 1x Micro HDMI port
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Host Type C 
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG Type C port
  • Power:
    • 5V DC

Further information

Radxa hasn’t provided information about the pricing or availability of the ZERO 3E yet. For more details and updates refer to the Radxa website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...