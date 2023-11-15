Radxa NX5 development kit starts at $99.00

Radxa NX5 development kit starts at $99.00Nov 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 291 views
The Radxa NX5 is a System on Module with SODIMM form-factor and designed to cater to a wide range of applications built around the Rockchip RK3588S System on Chip. This device offers support for multiple displays along with various serial ports.
At its core, the Radxa NX5 integrates a powerful CPU, GPU, NPU, PMU, along with options for DRAM memory and eMMC storage or SPI Nor Flash.
- RK3588S — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4; 6TOPS NPU