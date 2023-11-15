All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Radxa NX5 development kit starts at $99.00

Nov 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 291 views

The Radxa NX5 is a System on Module with SODIMM form-factor and designed to cater to a wide range of applications built around the Rockchip RK3588S System on Chip. This device offers support for multiple displays along with various serial ports.   

At its core, the Radxa NX5 integrates a powerful CPU, GPU, NPU, PMU, along with options for DRAM memory and eMMC storage or SPI Nor Flash. 

  • RK3588S — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali-G610 MP4; 6TOPS NPU


RK3588S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Radxa NX5 features an Arm Mali G610MP4 GPU, supporting various graphics standards such as OpenGL, OpenCL, and Vulkan, coupled with a high-performance 2D image acceleration module. Additionally, its Neural Processing Unit is a key highlight, supporting multiple data types and offering a computing power of up to 6TOPs for AI and machine learning applications.

Memory and storage options are flexible, with LPDDR4X RAM configurations ranging from 1GB to 16GB, and eMMC storage options from 4GB to 512GB (optional). Additionally, the Radxa NX5 supports an SDMMC interface for data storage and OS booting.


Radxa NX5 SODIM features
(click image to enlarge)

Multimedia capabilities are comprehensive, with support for 8K video decoding and encoding useful for high-resolution video applications. For connectivity, there is support for Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, eDP, and DP interfaces, multiple USB ports, PCIe lanes, SATA ports, and a variety of serial communication interfaces like UART, SPI, CAN, I2C, and PWM.

The compatible carrier board for this device offers access to a range of interfaces, including multiple USB ports, dual camera interfaces, a GbE port, and a 40-pin header. Additionally, it seems that the kit comes with a heatsink and a fan, as shown below.


Radxa NX5 Kit
(click images to enlarge)

The documentation page for this product doesn’t appear to be available as of publication date. However, the Radxa product page can be found here for future updates.

Specifications listed for the Radxa NX5 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4X
    • Up to 512GB Onboard eMMC
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Onboard Gigabit Ethernet PHY
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI TX up to 8K@60hz
    • 1x eDP TX up to 4K@60Hz
    • 1x DP TX (and USB3.0 Combo) up to 8K@30Hz
    • 1x 2‑lane MIPI D/C‑PHY TX
  • Audio:
    • Up to 2x I2S
    • Up to 2x PDM
    • Up to 2x SPDIF TX
  • Expansion:
    • 2x SATA (1x shared w/ USB3 & PCIe2.0, 1x shared w/PCIe2.0)
      2x PCIe 2.0 1‑lane (1x shared w/ USB3 & SATA, 1x shared w/ SATA)
  • Camera:
    • 2x 2‑lane or 1 x 4‑lane MIPI CSI for Camera
    • 1x 2‑lane MIPI D/C‑PHY RX
    • 1x 4‑lane MIPI D/C‑PHY RX
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 10x UART
    • Up to 5x SPI
    • Up to 3x CAN
    • Up to 7x I2C
    • Up to 15x PWM
  • USB:
    • 2× USB 2.0 Host Port (High-Speed)
    • 1x USB 3.0 Host Port (SuperSpeed)
    • 1x USB 3.0 OTG Port
  • Power:
    • 5V DC
  • Dimension:
    • 70 x 45mm
    • 260 pins (SODIMM form-factor)

Further information

The Radxa NX5 SODIMM is offered in various configurations on the Arace Tech online store . The 4GB RAM + 32GB eMMC variant is priced at $70.00, while the 8GB RAM with 64GB eMMC model costs $100.00. For higher storage and memory, the 16GB RAM + 128GB eMMC variant is available for $140.00.

Additionally, the Radxa NX5 kit, which includes the 4GB + 32GB eMMC SODIMM variant is priced at $99.00.

