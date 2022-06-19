All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Mediatek presents Genio 1200 based SoM compatible with ADLINK’s carrier board

Jun 18, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 243 views

MediaTek released a System on Module (SoM) that integrates their latest Genio 1200 AIoT (MT8395) System on Chip showcased last month. The LEC-MTK-I1200 features 8-cores (4x Cortex-A78/4x A55), 5-cores Arm Mali-G57 GPU and an APU system (5 TOPS). For quick prototyping, ADLINK has also designed a development board compatible with the LEC-MTK-I1200.

The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55  (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard). 

LEC-MTK-I1200 SoM
(click image to enlarge)

There is also support for 4K resolution via HDMI and DSI connectors; for camera devices the System on Module includes support for up to three MIPI CSI 4 lanes. In addition, the SoM includes a five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2/2.0/1.1, Vulkan 1.1/1.0 and OpenCL 2.2.

MT8395 block-diagram
(click image to enlarge)

As previously mentioned, ADLINK has developed the I-Pi SMARC 1200 which functions as a carrier board for LEC-MTK-I1200 from MediaTek. The comes in a compact design (82 mm x 50 mm) and provides interfaces such as USB ports, RJ45 ports, 40-pin headers, audio jack, CSI connectors and a large heatsink.

I-Pi SMARC 1200 interfaces and heatsink
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for LEC-MTK-I200 SoM include:

  • Processor System:
    • MT8395 SoC with 4x Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and 4x Arm Cortex-A55  (up to 2.0GHz)
    • Cache – 256KB L2 per core (2MB unified L3)
    • Five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU
    • Integrated APU system (up to 5 TOPS)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4 or 8 GB discrete LPDDR4X
    • 1x SDIO (4-bit) compatible with SD/SDIO standard
    • UFS ob-board storage (32, 64, 128, or 256 GB) 
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b ([email protected])
    • LVDS Dual channel LVDS
    • 2x 4 Lane DSI (4Kp60 with 24-bit RGB)
  • Audio:
    • I²S interface with audio resolution from 16-bits to 32-bits and sample rate up to 192kHz
  • Camera:
    • 3x MIPI CSI 4 lane
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN RJ45 ports
    • IEEE 802.11 2X2 MU-MIMO ac/a/b/g/n
    • Bluetooth 5.0
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 4x USB 2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x UART interfaces
    • 1x CAN2.0B only or mixed CAN2.0B and CAN FD mode (up to 8Mbps)
    • 2x SPI, 4x I²C
    • 14x GPIO
  • Other Features:
    • 1x PCIe x2 Gen3
    • TPM 2.0 (optional)
    • RTC, Watchdog Timer
    • Watchdog timer
  • OS Support:
    • Linux Ubuntu
    • Yocto Linux
  • Power:
    • 3V – 5.25V, 1-3 W 
  • Operating temperature:
    •  0°C – 60°C (standard)
    • -40°C – 85°C (rugged, optional)
  • Dimensions:
    • 82 x 50 mm (SGET SMARC Form Factor)

 Further information

According to the I-Pi wiki, the I-Pi SMARC 1200 might sell for $439 (not available for pre-order yet as of publication date) and it will include the carrier board, the LEC-MTK-I1200 SoM, a micro USB cable and a 110/220 VAC to 12VDC adapter. There is also a $15 aluminum case compatible with the carrier board.

 

