Dev Kit based on Renesas RZ/G2 SOM supports WiFi5, LTE, GPS and BLE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

A few days ago, Beacon EmbeddedWorks presented a Dev-Kit and a System-on-Module (SoM) integrating the RZ/G2 Arm-Cortex multicore processors from Renesas. These embedded devices are equipped with a 3D Graphic Engine, a VPU Decoder/Encoder, up to 64GB of eMMC storage and many other peripherals.

The product brief indicates that the SoMs can be ordered with the following Renesas processors:

— ADVERTISEMENT —



RZ/G2N – Dual-core ARM Cortex-A57 (up to 1.5 GHz)

RZ/G2M – Dual-core ARM Cortex-A57 (up to 1.5 GHz); Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (up to 1.2GHz)

RZ/G2H – Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 (up to 1.5 GHz); Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (up to 1.2GHz)

The RZ/G2N SoM variant can be ordered with up to 2GB of 32-bit wide LPDDR4 3200 MHz memory. The other two variants can be configured with up to 4GB of 64-bit wide LPDDR4 3200 MHz memory.