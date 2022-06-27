Compulab’s new IoT gateway is based on NXP’s i.MX.8M processor and runs on Linux, MS Azure IoT and Node RED

Compulab’s new IoT gateway is based on NXP’s i.MX.8M processor and runs on Linux, MS Azure IoT and Node REDJun 26, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 264 views
The IOT-GATE-IMX8PLUS is an IoT gateway made by Compulab that is based on the NXP i.MX.8M Plus System on Chip (SoC) for commercial or industrial applications. The device features dual GbE ports, Wi-Fi6/BLE 5.3 support, LTE 4G, GPS and many optional peripherals.
Compulab’s new IoT gateway provides support for two processor models, the C1800Q and the C1800QM. Both come with a real time processor but only the C1800QM includes the AI/ML Neural Processing Unit.
- C1800Q – NXP i.MX8M Plus QuadLite, quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, 1.8GHz
- C1800QM – NXP i.MX8M Plus Quad, quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, 1.8GHz with AI/ML Neural Processing Unit, up to 2.3 TOPS
- ARM Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor, 800Mhz