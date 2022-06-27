All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Compulab’s new IoT gateway is based on NXP’s i.MX.8M processor and runs on Linux, MS Azure IoT and Node RED

Jun 26, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 264 views

The IOT-GATE-IMX8PLUS is an IoT gateway made by Compulab that is based on the NXP i.MX.8M Plus System on Chip (SoC) for commercial or industrial applications. The device features dual GbE ports, Wi-Fi6/BLE 5.3 support, LTE 4G, GPS and many optional peripherals.

Compulab’s new IoT gateway provides support for two processor models, the C1800Q and the C1800QM. Both come with a real time processor but only the C1800QM includes the AI/ML Neural Processing Unit. 

  • C1800Q – NXP i.MX8M Plus QuadLite, quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, 1.8GHz
  • C1800QM – NXP i.MX8M Plus Quad, quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, 1.8GHz with AI/ML Neural Processing Unit, up to 2.3 TOPS
  • ARM Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor, 800Mhz


IOT-GATE-IMX8PLUS – Industrial IoT Gateway
The IOT-GATE-IMX8PLUS can support up to 8GB RAM (1GB standard) and an on-board eMMC storage up to 128GB (16GB standard). 

The standard connectivity peripherals only include dual GbE LAN ports and a SIM card socket. However, there are many add-ons available including Wi-Fi 6/BLE 5.3 via Intel’s 6E AX210 module, 4G/LTE cellular modules (EU, US bands) and GPS using a Quectel EC25 module.

SBC-IOT-IMX8PLUS SBC
The device has a fanless design and it comes in an aluminum house. In addition, Compulab is offering the IoT gateway in a Single Board Computer form factor and a System on Module with similar features. For more info, refer to the SBC-IOT-IMX8PLUS and the UCM-iMX8M-Plus SOM.  

UCM-iMX8M-Plus SOM 
UCM-iMX8M-Plus SOM block diagram
Specifications listed for the IOT-GATE-IMX8PLUS IoT gateway include:

 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB – 8GB LPDDR4
    • 16GB – 128GB eMMC flash, soldered on-board
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x DVI-D (up to 1080p60)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 1000Mbps Ethernet RJ45 connectors
    • SIM card socket
    • 802.11ax WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3 BLE (optional)
    • 4G/LTE CAT4 cellular module for EU bands or US band (optional)
    • Cellular rubber duck antenna and GPS (optional)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0 ports (back panel)
    • 1x USB3.0 port (front panel)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x CAN bus port
    • Up-to 3x half-duplex RS485 | RS232 ports (optional)
    • 4x digital outputs + 4x digital inputs, isolated, 24V EN 61131-2 compliant (optional)
  • Expansion:
    • Expansion connector for add-on boards (LVDS, SDIO, USB, SPI, I2C, GPIOs)
  • Other Features:
    • Battery backed RTC
    • Watchdog
    • Secure boot with i.MX8M Plus HAB module
    • 2x general purpose LEDs
  • Software:
    • Debian Linux, Yocto and U-boot support
    • Docket, MS Azure IoT and Node RED
    • Support for OTA updates with Mender
  • Power:
    • Unregulated 8V to 36V
    • Optional support for PoE
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C (commercial)
    • -40°C to 80°C (industrial)
  • Dimensions:
    •  132 x 84 x 25 mm (aluminum enclosure)
  • Compliance
    • Regulatory – CE, FCC
    • EMC – EN 55032/5, EN 61000-6-2, EN 61000-6-3
    • Safety – EN/UL/IEC 62368-1

 Further information

The IOT-GATE-IMX8PLUS IoT gateway is available for $146 (1K units) on Compulab’s website. On the other hand, the SBC-IOT-IMX8PLUS is listed for $124 (1K units). The UCM-iMX8M-Plus SOM version starts at $57. Finally, the company offers a warranty for up to 5 years. 

 

