Compulab’s new IoT gateway is based on NXP’s i.MX.8M processor and runs on Linux, MS Azure IoT and Node RED

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The IOT-GATE-IMX8PLUS is an IoT gateway made by Compulab that is based on the NXP i.MX.8M Plus System on Chip (SoC) for commercial or industrial applications. The device features dual GbE ports, Wi-Fi6/BLE 5.3 support, LTE 4G, GPS and many optional peripherals.



Compulab’s new IoT gateway provides support for two processor models, the C1800Q and the C1800QM. Both come with a real time processor but only the C1800QM includes the AI/ML Neural Processing Unit.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

