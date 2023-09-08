Rock Pi S Core SoM taps Rockchip RK3308 CPU

Rock Pi S Core SoM taps Rockchip RK3308 CPUSep 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 96 views
Radxa’s Rock Pi S Core System-on-Module is a compact solution, boasting a small footprint while offering up to 120 I/O options. This versatile device is also compatible with a carrier board that supports various serial ports, fast Ethernet, and even optional LoRa connectivity for expanded functionality.
At the core of the Rock Pi S Core is a quad-core Rockchip CPU with architecture based on ARM’s ARMv8-A instruction set. It includes VFP v3 hardware, providing support for both single and double-precision operations.
- RK3308 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 (up to 1.30GHz)