Rock Pi S Core SoM taps Rockchip RK3308 CPU

Sep 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 96 views

Radxa’s Rock Pi S Core System-on-Module is a compact solution, boasting a small footprint while offering up to 120 I/O options. This versatile device is also compatible with a carrier board that supports various serial ports, fast Ethernet, and even optional LoRa connectivity for expanded functionality.

At the core of the Rock Pi S Core is a quad-core Rockchip CPU with architecture based on ARM’s ARMv8-A instruction set. It includes VFP v3 hardware, providing support for both single and double-precision operations.

  • RK3308 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A35 (up to 1.30GHz)

RK3308 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The device also features ARM Neon Advanced SIMD support which accelerates media and signal processing tasks. Additionally, it incorporates ARMv8 Cryptography Extensions, enhancing data security and encryption capabilities.

Wireless connectivity capabilities are integrated into the Core SoM, featuring support for 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.1/4.2 via the Realtek RTL8723DS chipset.

 

The Rock Pi S Core SoM offers a range of storage options, including support for eMMC storage with a capacity of up to 128GB and MicroSD cards with the same 128GB capacity. Additionally, the product page specifies that the device is configured with 512MB of RAM. See its Wiki page for more details.

Rock Pi S Core SoM
(click image to enlarge)

The compatible evaluation board, known as Shajin, offers a comprehensive set of interfaces to support a wide range of applications. These interfaces include 1x RS232, 1x RS485, 1x RTC, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A Host, and 1x USB 3.0 Type-C OTG for versatile connectivity. Furthermore, the board features 1x RJ45 port with 100Mbps Ethernet capabilities.

Shajin carrier board
(click image to enlarge)

The carrier board also includes support for a 5” LCD (800 x 400 resolution) and a 4-mic array. There are optional modules for further expansion, including 1x LoRa module and 1x BLE module, which supports BT LE, BT mesh, Thread, Zigbee, and 802.15.4 protocols.

The Shajin Wiki page includes more technical details and documentation.

Specifications listed for the Rock Pi S Core SoM include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 512MB RAM option
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
    • MicroSD card support
  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 2.1/4.2(Realtek RTL8723DS)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 120x pins
  • Mechanical:
    • 35 x 35mm

Further information

The Rock Pi S Core SoM is priced at $19.99, while the compatible development board costs $75.00. It’s worth noting that the product page suggests this board is designed for experienced users.

