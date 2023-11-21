New Banana Pi development board comes in Zero W form-factor

New Banana Pi development board comes in Zero W form-factorNov 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 188 views
The Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero is a compact development board built around the Allwinner H618 quad-core processor. The device can be used for diverse projects related to IoT since it comes with dual band 2.4GH z/5GHz Wi-Fi support and 8GB eMMC flash storage.
This board, the Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero, shares a similar form factor with the Orange Pi Zero 2W, which was launched in early September 2023:
- Allwinner H618 — Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5 GHz); Mali G31 MP2 GPU; w/ OpenGL ES 1.0/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1 support