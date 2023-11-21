All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
New Banana Pi development board comes in Zero W form-factor

Nov 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 188 views

The Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero is a compact development board built around the Allwinner H618 quad-core processor. The device can be used for diverse projects related to IoT since it comes with dual band 2.4GH z/5GHz Wi-Fi support and 8GB eMMC flash storage.

This board, the Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero, shares a similar form factor with the Orange Pi Zero 2W, which was launched in early September 2023:

  • Allwinner H618 — Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5 GHz); Mali G31 MP2 GPU; w/ OpenGL ES 1.0/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1 support


BPI-M4 Zero top view
(click image to enlarge)

As of now, according to the Wiki page, the Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero features 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. For storage, it offers a MicroSD card slot similar to the Orange Pi variant. However, this Banana Pi model also includes an additional 8GB of eMMC Flash memory, distinguishing it from its Orange Pi counterpart.

The board boasts dual-band 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, providing versatile wireless connectivity. For display and audio, it supports 4K output at 60Hz with HDR10 via a miniHDMI 2.0a port, along with HDMI digital audio output.


BPI-M4 Zero bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero includes a 24-pin FPC connector, offering access to 1x USB 2.0, 1x IR, 1x 100Mbps Ethernet, and additional 9-pin GPIOs, UART, I2C, PWM, and more. Additionally, Banana Pi has upgraded the board with a USB Type-C port, ensuring compatibility with most Zero W cases and accessories.


BPI-M4 Zero
(click image to enlarge)

For developers, Banana Pi provides access to a Getting Started guide along with  resources for u-boot (v2021.07 sunxi) and Linux kernel for the H618 processor.

Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2 GB LPDDR4
    • 8G eMMC flash
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4G/5G WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x miniHDMI 2.0a
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M key
    • 1x M.2 B key
    • 1x M.2 A key
    • 1x PCIe x4 slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin expansion header
    • 24-pin FPC connector
  • USB:
    • 1x USB2.0 Type-C HOST
    • 1x USB2.0 Type-C OTG
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button, 1x, FEL button 
    • 2x Status LEDs
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 65mm × 30mm

Further information

Banana Pi hasn’t revealed the price or availability for this device yet; for more details refer to their Twitter page and its Wiki page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

