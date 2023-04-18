All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MicroSys Electronics introduces eval kit for NXP S32G processor series

Apr 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 174 views

MicroSys unveiled this month a Single Board Computer featuring the NXP S32G multicore processor optimized for automotive networking applications. The miriac SBC-S32G399A features up to 18x CAN interfaces, 12x Analog input and various ethernet ports.

This carrier board integrates the miriac MPX-S32G399A System on Module introduced last year: 

  • NXP S32G399A8x Arm Cortex-A53, 4x Cortex-M7 lockstep cores for real-time applications


NXP S32G399A block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The product page mentions that the SBC comes with up to 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to 32GB eMMC for storage. The board can boot up from QSPI Flash, eMMC or from an external microSD card. 

   
 LAN structure (left) and mechanical outline (right)
(click images to enlarge)

MicroSys states “Developers of mixed-critical safety applications benefit from up to eight Arm Cortex-A53 cores and four Arm Cortex-M7 dual-core lockstep pairs. This is sufficient to process lidar and video data alongside functionally safe vehicle control. When extended with one or two Hailo-8 AI processor modules, the evaluation kit also provides pre-trained computer vision models for situational awareness”


miriac SBC-S32G399A G
(click image to enlarge)

The OSes supported are Linux and VxWorks. Other OSes are available at request.

Specifications listed for the miriac SBC-S32G399A:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB 32-bit LPDDR4 RAM @1600MT/s
    • Up to 32GB eMMC
    • 64MB QSPI Flash
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Storage:
  • Ethernet:
    • 1x GbE
    • 1x 1000BASE-T1
    • 1x 100Mb Ethernet
    • 6x 100BASE-T1
  • Expansion:
    • 1x miniPCIe
    • 1x M.2 slot (Type M)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 18x CAN FD
    • 2x FlexRay
    • 4x LIN
    • 12x Analog inputs connected to ADCs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 port
    • 1x miniUSB port
  • Debug:
    • 2x JTAG Debug Interfaces
    • 40-pin Aurora interface
  • Power:
    • Single +12 V DC power input (+9 to +36 V)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 °C to 70 °C
  • Mechanical:
    • 200 mm x 140 mm

Further information

MicroSys hasn’t not revealed the price for their SBC-S32G399A, but they are available to order. See the product page for more details.

