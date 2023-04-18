MicroSys Electronics introduces eval kit for NXP S32G processor series

MicroSys Electronics introduces eval kit for NXP S32G processor seriesApr 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 174 views
MicroSys unveiled this month a Single Board Computer featuring the NXP S32G multicore processor optimized for automotive networking applications. The miriac SBC-S32G399A features up to 18x CAN interfaces, 12x Analog input and various ethernet ports.
This carrier board integrates the miriac MPX-S32G399A System on Module introduced last year:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- NXP S32G399A– 8x Arm Cortex-A53, 4x Cortex-M7 lockstep cores for real-time applications