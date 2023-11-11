All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Sipeed showcases low-cost Tang Primer 25K FPGA board

Nov 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 157 views

Sipeed introduced today a new development board with a Gowin FPGA chip with 23K LUT4 and multiple other interfaces. The modular Tang Primer 25K is also compatible with various PMOD modules to develop multiple custom applications. 

Unlike the Tang Mega 138K Pro launched in September 2023, the new Tang Primer 25K System-on-Module board incorporates the Gowin GW5A-LV25MG121 FPGA along with 64Mbit SPI Flash chip and a DC-DC power supply.

  • GW5A-LV25MG121 – 23040 LUT4, 23040 Register (FF), 180K Distributed S-SRAM, 1008K B-SRAM (bits), 56 Number of B-SRAM; 28x 18×18 Multiplier, 6x PLLs, 8x I/O banks


Tang Primer 25K SoM block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The SoM features 2x 60 Board-to-Board connectors on the bottom of the device which is compatible with the Dock base board as shown below.

 
Tang Primer 25K interfaces & modules
(click image to enlarge)

The Docker board offers access to various interfaces, including USB Type-C, one USB Type-A port, a 40-pin expansion header, and 3 PMOD interfaces. These can be connected to multiple Sipeed modules, such as a camera module, an SDRAM module, and others.

The Sipeed GitHub repository offers various examples for this product and specifies the requirement of the Gowin IDE 1.9.9 version. For more technical details, users can refer to the Tang Primer 25K Wiki pages.


Sipeed Tang Primer 25K
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Sipeed Tang Primer 25K include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 60Mbit QSPI Flash
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 3x PMOD
    • 40-pin header
    • 3x buttons
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port (BL616)
    • 1x USB-A port
  • Other Features:
    • 3x LEDs
    • JTAG debugger
    • 50MHz Crystal oscillator
  • Power:
    • 5V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 23 x 17.8mm (Core)
    • 64 x 40mm (Dock)

Further information

The Sipeed Tang Primer 25K, which includes the Dock board and the System on Module, is priced at $29.00. The compatible PMODs modules can be found on the same AliExpress product page.

