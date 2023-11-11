Sipeed showcases low-cost Tang Primer 25K FPGA board

Sipeed showcases low-cost Tang Primer 25K FPGA boardNov 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 157 views
Sipeed introduced today a new development board with a Gowin FPGA chip with 23K LUT4 and multiple other interfaces. The modular Tang Primer 25K is also compatible with various PMOD modules to develop multiple custom applications.
Unlike the Tang Mega 138K Pro launched in September 2023, the new Tang Primer 25K System-on-Module board incorporates the Gowin GW5A-LV25MG121 FPGA along with 64Mbit SPI Flash chip and a DC-DC power supply.
- GW5A-LV25MG121 – 23040 LUT4, 23040 Register (FF), 180K Distributed S-SRAM, 1008K B-SRAM (bits), 56 Number of B-SRAM; 28x 18×18 Multiplier, 6x PLLs, 8x I/O banks