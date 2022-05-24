AMD Robotics Starter Kit based on Zynq Ultrascale+ XCK26 SoM

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

AMD launched the Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit which is built around the Kria K26 Zynq UltraScale+ XCK26 System-on-Module (SoM) that entered the market last year. The KR260 has similar specs as the Kria KV260, however, the former is optimized for industrial applications instead of vision AI applications.

In addition to the Kria K26 SoM, the robotic platform provides 512 Mbit QSPI for primary boot and a microSD slot for a second stage bootloader. The connectivity interface consists of four Gigabit ethernet ports and four USB 3.0.

Kria KR260 robotic kit

The Kria KR260 provides I/O control through four Pmod connectors and a 40-pin Raspberry Pi Hat Header. For debugging applications, the device features a JTAG connector and a Micro-USB port.

Kria KR260 interfaces

Unlike the Kria KV260, the KR260 features a Scalable Low-Voltage Signaling with Embedded Clock connector (5Gbps/lane) which is a Sony interface to communicate image sensors and FPGAs/DSPs.

Similarly to other robotic platforms (i.e. NVIDIA Jetson), the KR260 is capable of running Ubuntu 22.04 and ROS 2. The company also mentioned that the KR260 “provides 8x better performance per watt, 3.5x lower latency and 5x in productivity gain compared to the Xavier AGX/Nano.”

Kria KR260 block diagram

For user guides, datasheets and similar documentation refer to the Kria KR260 product page. For additional support refer to the Xilinx forums and the KR260 Xilinx wiki page.

Specifications listed for the Kria KR260 robotic platform includes:

Embedded Processing System (SoM): Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC EV (XCK26) Arm Cortex-A53 four core processor (up to 1.5GHz) Arm Cortex-R5 two core real-time processor (up to 600MHz) Mali-400 MP2 GPU 256K system logic cells, 117K CLB LUTs 1,248 DSP slices, 144 Block RAM blocks and 64 UltraRAM blocks

Memory: 4GB (4 x 512Mb x 16-bit) DDR4 (non-ECC) 512Mb QSPI (primary memory) SDHC card (secondary boot memory)

Display/Graphics: 1x SLVS-EC Gen2 x2 lane interface 1x DisplayPort 1.2a 1920×1080 @60Hz

Networking 4x GbE RJ45 LAN ports 1 SFP+ optics (10G) for 10GE Vision

USB: 4x USB 3.0

Expansions: 4x Pmod (12-pin) 1x Raspberry Pi HAT header (26 I/Os)

Security: Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC hardware root of trust (RoT) in support of Secure Boot Infineon TPM 2.0 in support of Measured Boot.

Power: 12V/3A DC jack

Dimensions: 140 x 119 x 36mm

Thermal cooling solution: Fan and Heatsink



Further information

The Kria KR260 is available for $349 on the Xilinx online store. The robotic platform is also available through other distributors such as Excelpoint and Digikey.