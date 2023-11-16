All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE

Nov 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 334 views

Banana Pi recently provided details about a new Single Board Computer with Pico ITX form-factor and built around the Rockchip RK3588 quad-core processor, Arm Mali-G610 Graphics Processing Unit and a 6TOPS Neural Processor Unit.

This new embedded device joins Banana Pi’s lineup featuring the RK3588 SoC seen in other Banana Pi products like the BPI-W3 and BPI-RK3588.

  • RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU


RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Banana Pi mentioned that this board will be available with 8GB, 16GB and 32GB RAM configurations and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

The multimedia capabilities of the RK3588 supports a range of video formats including H.265, H.264, VP9, AV1, and AVS2, with decoding capabilities up to 8K@60fps. For video encoding, it offers 8K@30fps for H.264 and H.265 formats.

  
Banana Pi BPI-M7  peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The Neural Processing Unit is capable of supporting deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch among others according to the RK3588 datasheet.

Equipped with advanced display capabilities, the BPI-M7 features HDMI 2.1 for 8K@60FPS, USB-C with DisplayPort up to 8K@30FPS, and MIPI DSI for 4K@60fps, offering a variety of high-resolution output options.


Banana Pi BPI-M7 
(click images to enlarge)

For wireless connectivity, the development board incorporates an AP6275S module with 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities. Moreover, the bottom side of the SBC features a PCIe slot with NVMe SSD storage support.

The product announcement indicates that the Banana Pi BPI-M7 board will support Debian Buster, Android 12 and Linux Kernel 5.10.

Specifications listed for Banana Pi BPI-M7  include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR4X
    • Up to 128GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE ports
    • Wi-Fi/BT module (AP6275S)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1
    • 1x USB C with DP
    • 1x MIPI DSI
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 KEY M interface
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
  • Other Features:
    • RTC battery
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
    • 1x MaskROM button
    • 1x Fan connector
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 ports
    • 2x USB Type-C ports
  • Dimension:
    • 92 x 62mm
    • Pico ITX form-factor

Further information

Banana Pi has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details for the Banana Pi BPI-M7 board. For more detailed information, the product announcement can be found on the Banana Pi official website.

