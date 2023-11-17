All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
HiFi 3D Sensor runs on TI’s Jacinto processor with 8TOPS NPU

Nov 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 137 views

Kickstarter recently featured the HiFi 3D Sensor which is described as a plug and play depth perception 2.2MP camera built for applications needing superior depth data quality, particularly in robotics and computer vision fields.

The product page specifies that this device is powered by the robust Texas Instruments Jacinto line of automotive-grade processors. This chip boasts a 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex A72 processor, a dedicated vision accelerator, and a deep learning accelerator.


HiFi 3D Sensor design
The HiFi 3D sensor offers a remarkable 2.2 megapixel resolution, a vast 136° field of view, and dual laser pattern projectors for enhanced texturing. Its depth accuracy is exceptional, with less than 1% error across a 0.3m to 5m range.

Optically, the HiFi is equipped with the Mira220 which is a global shutter wide vision camera specially designed for depth inference in varying light conditions, performing exceptionally even in broad daylight.

It features a 2.2MP maximum resolution (1600×1400), 2.79μm global shutter pixels, and includes 2x IR cameras for active depth imaging and 1x RGB camera for color. The field of view is notably wide, at 136° diagonally, 130° horizontally, and 101° vertically.


HiFi 3D Sensor capabilities
As shown below, the HiFi 3D offers both Gigabit PoE+ and USB communication options, catering to different needs in development and production environments. This flexibility ensures reliable connectivity, whether through Power over Ethernet or USB, with both protocols accessible via the same API.


HiFi 3D Sensor board design
Tangram Vision indicates that the HiFi sensor can potentially replace two depth sensors due to its ultrawide field of view lenses. See the following HiFi 3D demo for additional information.

Utilizing TIDL, the sensor facilitates multi-person pose estimation and 3D scene segmentation, along with object identification capabilities. It integrates with ORB-SLAM for 3D navigation, leveraging AI-enhanced depth maps for advanced functionality. The sensor’s compatibility with ROS 2 enables efficient integration into robotics systems, offering streamlined data processing and application versatility.

 
HiFi 3D Sensor prices and interfaces
Further information

The HiFi 3D Sensor is available at a Super Early Bird price of $349.00, offering a 36% discount. Additionally, the Early Bird option is priced at $429.00 per unit. For larger requirements, Distributor packs are available, providing up to 20 HiFi 3D sensors at a total cost of ~$8580.00.

