HiFi 3D Sensor runs on TI’s Jacinto processor with 8TOPS NPU

HiFi 3D Sensor runs on TI’s Jacinto processor with 8TOPS NPUNov 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 137 views
Kickstarter recently featured the HiFi 3D Sensor which is described as a plug and play depth perception 2.2MP camera built for applications needing superior depth data quality, particularly in robotics and computer vision fields.
The product page specifies that this device is powered by the robust Texas Instruments Jacinto line of automotive-grade processors. This chip boasts a 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex A72 processor, a dedicated vision accelerator, and a deep learning accelerator.