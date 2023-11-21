All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Radxa ROCK 5B Blue Edition available at reduced price

Nov 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 267 views

The distributor Arace Tech, recently featured another variant of the Radxa ROCK 5B development board based on the Rockchip RK3588 processor. The board comes with all the peripherals and connectors as the standard version.

The Radxa ROCK 5B single board computer was originally launched in 2022. For reference, the Rockchip RK3588 SoC with an 8nm process has the following architecture:

  • RK3588— Quad Core A76 2.4GHz + Quad Core A55 1.8GHz; Mali G610MP4 GPU; 6TOPs NPU


Radxa ROCK 5B bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Unlike the standard ROCK 5B variant, the Blue Edition is only available with 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4X memory. There are various storage options including 16MB SPI Flash, an eMMC connector (up to 512GB), a MicroSD card slot, an M.2 M Key connector and a SATA support through the Radxa Penta SATA HAT.


Radxa ROCK 5B Standard & Blue Edition
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of connectivity, the Radxa Rock 5B is well-equipped. It features a USB Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type A HOST ports, one USB 3.0 Type A HOST port, and an additional USB 3.0 Type A OTG/HOST port. For network connectivity, it offers a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port which supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) with an additional PoE HAT.


Radxa ROCK 5B Blue Edition
(click image to enlarge)

The Radxa Rock 5B features a wide range of GPIOs supporting interfaces such as UART, SPI, and I2C, alongside additional features like an RTC battery connector, PWM fan connector, power and recovery buttons, and RGB LEDs.

For OS support, the ROCK 5B has various images to choose from, for example Ubuntu, Android Armbian, DietPi and many others. Refer to this Wiki Radxa page for more details. 

Further information

The Radxa ROCK 5B Blue Edition with 4GB RAM costs $79.50 while the 8GB variant costs $99.50 which is ~$50.00 less compared to the same board with similar configurations at other distributors.

There are other Radxa Blue Edition variants with discounts available at the Arace Tech store, for example the Radxa ROCK 3C Blue Edition and the Radxa ROCK 5A Blue Edition.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...