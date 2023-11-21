Radxa ROCK 5B Blue Edition available at reduced price

Radxa ROCK 5B Blue Edition available at reduced priceNov 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 267 views
The distributor Arace Tech, recently featured another variant of the Radxa ROCK 5B development board based on the Rockchip RK3588 processor. The board comes with all the peripherals and connectors as the standard version.
The Radxa ROCK 5B single board computer was originally launched in 2022. For reference, the Rockchip RK3588 SoC with an 8nm process has the following architecture:
- RK3588— Quad Core A76 2.4GHz + Quad Core A55 1.8GHz; Mali G610MP4 GPU; 6TOPs NPU