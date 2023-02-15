The Open-Source ESPGateway features 2x ESP32 modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ThingPulse recently launched a new revision ESPGateway which integrates two ESP32 WROVER-IB modules and support for a LoRa E5 module. The device includes a USB-C port for programming, external 2.4GHz antennas, and access to 36x pins from the ESP32 modules to connect sensors, displays, etc.

As in the first revision launched in 2021, the new ESPGateway features the same two ESP32 WROVER-IB modules that come with an IPEX connector for external antennas.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

