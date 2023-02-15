All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

The Open-Source ESPGateway features 2x ESP32 modules

Feb 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 359 views

ThingPulse recently launched a new revision ESPGateway which integrates two ESP32 WROVER-IB modules and support for a LoRa E5 module. The device includes a USB-C port for programming, external 2.4GHz antennas, and access to 36x pins from the ESP32 modules to connect sensors, displays, etc.

As in the first revision launched in 2021, the new ESPGateway features the same two ESP32 WROVER-IB modules that come with an IPEX connector for external antennas.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  •  ESP32 WROVER-IB – Xtensa 32-bit LX6 dual core (up to 240MHz); 4MB Flash, 8MB PSRAM, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0

  
ESPGateway front view(left) and rear view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The rear side of the device includes a USB-C connector, a USB-to-Serial chip and a convenient switch to select one of the ESP32 modules to be programmed.

There are four programmable RGB LEDs available, however each ESP32 module can control two of them to indicate status. Each ESP32 module offers access to 18x GPIOs pins, 1x 3.3V pin and 1x GND pin.


ESPGateway rear peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

According to ThingPulse, the new revision includes a SeeedStudio Grove standard connector for LoRa-E5 modules to send and receive data over the LoRaWAN protocol.

Additionally, the hardware for this product is now officially supported by the OpenMQTTGateway project. ThingPulse suggests using this product in applications such as an ESPNow to Wi-Fi gateway, a BLE to Wi-Fi Gateway, a PAX Counter, a Wi-Fi range extender, etc.

   
ESPGateway application example (left) and board layout (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The product page lists one GitHub showing how to interface the WS2812B RGB LEDs and another separate repository with documentation about how to interface the ESPGateway with the ESPNow protocol.

Further information

The new revision of the ESPGateway is available on backorder for $44.90 on the ThingPulse online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...