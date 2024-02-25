All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Linux-Compatible Pico Pro/Max Boards Featuring Rockchip RV1106 and 5M@30fps ISP

Feb 25, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 54 views

The LuckFox Pico Pro/Max is a cost-effective Linux micro development board designed for hobbyists and developers. Centered around the Rockchip RV1106 chip, this board can be used for smart home devices, remote monitoring, and various IoT applications, particularly those needing 10/100M Ethernet connectivity.

Unlike the Luckfox Pico Mini (RV1103 based) covered in October 2023, these new two additions feature the Rockchip RV1106 System-on-Chip. Luckfox offers two variants: the Pico Pro with 128MB DDR2 memory, and the Pico Max with 256MB of memory. Both variants include 256MB of SPI NAND Flash for storage.

  • RV1106 – Arm Cortex-A7 processor (up to 1.2GHz) + RISC-V; 0.5 TOPS NPU (int4, int8, int16), 4M@30fps ISP


Luckfox Pico Pro/Max Pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The RV1106 chip is equipped with a 0.5TOPS NPU supporting int4, int8, and int16, making it suitable for AI and machine learning tasks. Additionally, it features a built-in third-generation ISP 3.2 capable of handling 5MP inputs at 30fps, enhanced with multiple image algorithms such as HDR, WDR, and multi-level noise reduction, to ensure high-quality image processing.

 
Luckfox Pico Pro/Max interfaces & dimensions
(click images to enlarge)

The board supports a range of interfaces, including MIPI CSI, up to 26x GPIOs, UART, SPI, I2C, and USB. It also features a 10/100M Ethernet controller with an MAC PHY, a MicroSD card slot, a USB Type-C connector, and a 2-lane MIPI CSI camera interface.

For software development, LuckFox indicates that this product series supports Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04 according to the Wiki pages.


Luckfox Pico Pro/Max + camera
(click image to enlarge)

The SC3336 3MP Camera is a MIPI-CSI camera module equipped with the SmartSens SC3336 sensor, suitable for integration with Luckfox Pico series boards. This camera offers a resolution of 3MP and excels in low-light performance due to its high sensitivity and signal-to-noise ratio. 

It also features a 1/2.8″ CMOS sensor, a rolling shutter, and supports a maximum video frame rate of 30fps. The lens specifications include a 3.95mm focal length, F2.0 aperture, and a 98.3° field of view, with manual focus capability. 

Further information

The Luckfox Pico Max, featuring pre-soldered headers, is priced at $15.99, while the Luckfox Pico Pro, also with headers, is available for $13.99. Additionally, the SC3336 3MP Camera Module is offered at $8.99.

