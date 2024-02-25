Linux-Compatible Pico Pro/Max Boards Featuring Rockchip RV1106 and 5M@30fps ISP

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The LuckFox Pico Pro/Max is a cost-effective Linux micro development board designed for hobbyists and developers. Centered around the Rockchip RV1106 chip, this board can be used for smart home devices, remote monitoring, and various IoT applications, particularly those needing 10/100M Ethernet connectivity.

Unlike the Luckfox Pico Mini (RV1103 based) covered in October 2023, these new two additions feature the Rockchip RV1106 System-on-Chip. Luckfox offers two variants: the Pico Pro with 128MB DDR2 memory, and the Pico Max with 256MB of memory. Both variants include 256MB of SPI NAND Flash for storage.