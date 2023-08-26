The Zimablade is an upcoming low-cost x86 personal server

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

CrowdSupply recently featured the ZimaBlade which is a single-board x86 device geared for personal servers, media streaming, retro gaming and many other applications. This card sized platform offers PCIe support, dual SATA connectors, Gigabit ethernet and support for the Open-Source CasaOS.

The product page indicates that the ZimaBlade will be available in two configurations. In this case, an Intel Celeron Quad-core processor (Up to 2.2GHz) or an Intel Celeron Dual-core processor (up to 2.4GHz).

The ZimaBlade features a SODIMM slot that supports up to 16GB of DDR4/DDR3 RAM memory. In terms of storage, the device offers a 32GB integrated eMMC option and includes two SATA ports, as depicted below.