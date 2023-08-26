All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
The Zimablade is an upcoming low-cost x86 personal server

Aug 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 408 views

CrowdSupply recently featured the ZimaBlade which is a single-board x86  device geared for personal servers, media streaming, retro gaming and many other applications. This card sized platform offers PCIe support, dual SATA connectors, Gigabit ethernet and support for the Open-Source CasaOS.

The product page indicates that the ZimaBlade will be available in two configurations. In this case, an Intel Celeron Quad-core processor (Up to 2.2GHz) or an Intel Celeron Dual-core processor (up to 2.4GHz).

The ZimaBlade features a SODIMM slot that supports up to 16GB of DDR4/DDR3 RAM memory. In terms of storage, the device offers a 32GB integrated eMMC option and includes two SATA ports, as depicted below.

ZimaBlade peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Regarding display options, the ZimaBlade incorporates a MiniDP 1.2 interface supporting a 4K@60Hz resolution, a DisplayPort over USB type-C offering 4K@60Hz, and a Board-to-board eDP interface.

    
ZimaBlade top and bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The product page also mentions that the ZimaBlade will ship preinstalled with CasaOS (Debian-based) which is fully compatible with the Docker container ecosystem. See this page to learn more about CasaOS.

            
ZimaBlade with enclosure
(click images to enlarge)

As illustrated above, the ZimaBlade also features an aluminum alloy heatsink located underneath the board to effectively dissipate heat, ensuring optimal performance and temperature management for the device.

Preliminary specifications listed for the ZimaBlade include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x  SODIMM slot 
    • Up to 32GB eMMC 
    • 2x SATA 6.0 Gb/s
  • Display/Graphics:
    • 1x MiniDP 1.2
    • 1x B2B eDP interface
    • Graphics Frequency Up to 750 MHz
    • Intel Quick Sync Video
    • Intel Clear Video HD Technology
    • Intel Clear Video Technology
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe 2.0 x4
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • USB:
    • 1 x USB Type-C (data + power + display)
    • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 2 x USB 2.0
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A USB Type-C Power
  • Mechanical:
    • 107 x 80  x 23 mm
    • 175g
    • Passive cooling
    • Custom injection molded polycarbonate
    • Aluminum alloy heatsink
    • 4x black silicone feet

Further information

According to the ZimaBoard website, the ZimaBlade will start at $64.00. For future updates, refer to the CrowdSupply page. 

