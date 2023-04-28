Audio development board powered by ESP32 module

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The WVR audio development is a small embedded device featuring a ESP32 module and a 32-bit stereo DAC from Texas Instruments. This open-source device supports MIDI and it can be configured from a Web GUI for convenience.

This is another audio development board featuring a ESP32 microcontroller. The Loud ESP launched in March 2023 on Crowdsupply which is also based on the same MCU, but it includes a 2.8″ TFT display and battery management.

ESP32-WROVER-B — Dual Core 32-bit LX6 MCU (up to 240MHz); Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n , Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR and Bluetooth LE

Unlike the Loud ESP, the WVR board includes up to 8GB eMMC for storage. According to the product page, the WVR can boot up from Flash or eMMC and includes a recovery mode that bypasses custom code.

The audio development board can store up to 12 hours (8GB) of stereo audio at 44.1KHz resolution (16-bit). The product page describes that the WVR can accept any audio file format at any resolution, for example: mp3, ogg, flacc, pcm, aiff, etc.