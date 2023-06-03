All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Milk-V Duo is a $9.00 RISC-V tiny embedded computer

Jun 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 103 views

The Milk-V Duo is a small RISC-V embedded platform capable of running Linux and RTOS. The low-cost device features up to 26x GPIOs, optional 10/100Mbps Ethernet support and integrated with a H.264/H.265 video compression encoder and ISP.

The product page indicates that his Milk-V Duo is based on the SOPHGO CVITEK CV1800B (C906 @1Ghz + C906 @700MHz) System-on-Chip with up to 64MB DDR2 memory. The company indicates that the Duo integrates CVITEK TPU for smart detection and supports H.264/H.265 video encoding, up to 2880×1620 @20fps.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


 


Milk-V Duo pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The Milk-V Duo includes a MicroSD card slot for data storage, a CSI camera connector and appears to be USB 2.0 compliant and backward compatible with USB 3.1.

The Wiki pages for this device describes that the “Milk-V Duo includes CV1800B chip with a 100Mbps PHY.
PHY is linked to a 5-pin solder pad, Additionally, an external transformer and a RJ45 socket are needed for Ethernet use.”


Milk-V Duo board
(click image to enlarge)

For documentation, Milk-V has a GitHub repository that contains a “Quick Start” guide with instructions to boot up the device from the SD card. Additionally, this post from the Milk-V forum appears to compile various resources related to this specific board. 

The FAQs section from the GitHub repository listed above mentions that “Linux runs on one core only, the SDK for the other core is not yet publicly available.”

Specifications listed for the Milk-V Duo include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 64MB DDR2
    • 1x MicroSD slot
    • 1x SD NAND solder pad
  • Camera:
    • MIPI-CSI 2-lane (via 16-pin FPC interface)
  • Connectivity:
    • optional 10/100Mbps ethernet
  • USB:
    • 1x USB type-C port
    • 1x USB2 solder pad
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 26 GPIO pins
    • 3x, I2C, 5x UART, 1x SPI
    • 2x ADC, 7x PWM
    • 1x SDIO, 1x JTAG
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 21 x 51mm

Further information

The product page indicates that the device costs $9.00 (not including shipping) and it will be soon available on AliExpress. Refer to the Milk-V Duo product page for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...