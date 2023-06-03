Milk-V Duo is a $9.00 RISC-V tiny embedded computer

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Milk-V Duo is a small RISC-V embedded platform capable of running Linux and RTOS. The low-cost device features up to 26x GPIOs, optional 10/100Mbps Ethernet support and integrated with a H.264/H.265 video compression encoder and ISP.

The product page indicates that his Milk-V Duo is based on the SOPHGO CVITEK CV1800B (C906 @1Ghz + C906 @700MHz) System-on-Chip with up to 64MB DDR2 memory. The company indicates that the Duo integrates CVITEK TPU for smart detection and supports H.264/H.265 video encoding, up to 2880×1620 @20fps.