DietPi February 2024 news (version 9.1)

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

DietPi’s new release, version 9.1, launched this week, brings exciting new support and enhancements to the lightweight Linux OS. This version is particularly notable for its extended support for the Raspberry Pi 5 and several other single-board computers , along with improvements across various dietpi-software options.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

These are the February updates for DietPi v9.1:

— ADVERTISEMENT —



New images:

Raspberry Pi 5 – New testing images for Raspberry Pi 5 and other models based on the Bookworm kernel from Raspberry Pi Ltd are now available. However, some features like screen resolution adjustments and camera module support are still under development

ROCK 4 SE – A new image specifically for the ROCK 4 SE variant addresses boot issues reported by users

NanoPi R5S/R5C/6 Series – The NanoPi R5S/R5C/6 series in DietPi v9.1 now feature new images built with the Armbian system, streamlining with a single ext4 partition for the kernel and boot configuration. This allows for adjustable kernel command-line arguments and kernel header installations for module compilation. The R5S/R5C models boast an updated mainline Linux build with enhanced kernel features and code quality. However, specific hardware functionalities like Rockchip’s Media Process Platform (MPP) may not be supported. DietPi is also working on a migration strategy from old to new builds, expected in the next update.

Enhancements:

DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Backup/DietPi-Sync – Both scripts do now only error out when the rsync process is already running, rather than on any process which has the term rsync in its name

DietPi-Software | Domoticz – Enabled for x86_64 Bookworm and Trixie systems, since the latest x86_64 builds were compiled against libssl3

DietPi-Software | vaultwarden – vaultwarden has been updated with added RISC-V support

DietPi-Software | Home Assistant – Home Assistant now uses Python 3.12.1. to align with official appliances

DietPi-Software | Squeezelite – Squeezelite has been updated to v2.0.0-1465

Bug fixes: