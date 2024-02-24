All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
DietPi February 2024 news (version 9.1)

Feb 24, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 55 views

DietPi’s new release, version 9.1, launched this week, brings exciting new support and enhancements to the lightweight Linux OS. This version is particularly notable for its extended support for the Raspberry Pi 5 and several other single-board computers , along with improvements across various dietpi-software options.

DietPi:

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

These are the February updates for DietPi v9.1:

New images:

  • Raspberry Pi 5 New testing images for Raspberry Pi 5 and other models based on the Bookworm kernel from Raspberry Pi Ltd are now available. However, some features like screen resolution adjustments and camera module support are still under development
  • ROCK 4 SE A new image specifically for the ROCK 4 SE variant addresses boot issues reported by users
  • NanoPi R5S/R5C/6 SeriesThe NanoPi R5S/R5C/6 series in DietPi v9.1 now feature new images built with the Armbian system, streamlining with a single ext4 partition for the kernel and boot configuration. This allows for adjustable kernel command-line arguments and kernel header installations for module compilation. The R5S/R5C models boast an updated mainline Linux build with enhanced kernel features and code quality. However, specific hardware functionalities like Rockchip’s Media Process Platform (MPP) may not be supported. DietPi is also working on a migration strategy from old to new builds, expected in the next update.

Enhancements:

Bug fixes:

  • DietPi-FS_partition_resize – Resolved an issue where, on Bullseye images, the root partition and filesystem were not expanded on the first boot
  • DietPi-Software | MosquittoFixed a problem where the global software password was accidentally used as a username instead of as a password
  • DietPi-Software | AmiberryAddressed a failure in installation on 64-bit RPi systems
  • DietPi-Software | GMediaRenderCorrected an issue where default command arguments were not set correctly on a fresh install
  • DietPi-Software | Samba ServerResolved a configuration file issue when Samba Client was installed or an SMB/CIFS mount was done
  • DietPi-Software | PydioFixed web access via Apache webserver due to an invalid config entry. Noted that Pydio 8 is outdated and does not support PHP 8
  • DietPi-Software | OctoPrintResolved a problem where system restart and shutdown from the OctoPrint UI failed due to an invalid sudoers rule
  • DietPi-Software | SqueezeliteAddressed a rare issue where the service could start before network adapter initialization, leading to MAC address conflicts among multiple Squeezelite players
  • DietPi-Software | RealVNC ServerFixed an installation error caused by attempting to write to a config file specific to TigerVNC


DietPi logo
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

DietPi v9.1 also includes many smaller code performance and stability improvements, visual and spelling fixes. For a comprehensive list of all the code changes in this release, refer to MichaIng/DietPi!6921 on GitHub.

